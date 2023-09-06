Ryder Cup celebrity all-star match: Gareth Bale, Novak Djokovic and Carlos Sainz to feature in Rome
Colin Montgomerie and Corey Pavin to serve as playing captains for the All-Star Match, which takes place on Wednesday September 27 at Marco Simone GC in Rome ahead of the Ryder Cup later than week; Watch the 44th Ryder Cup exclusively live on Sky Sports Golf
Last Updated: 06/09/23 4:08pm
Novak Djokovic, Gareth Bale and F1 driver Carlos Sainz are among those to have committed to playing in the Ryder Cup celebrity All-Star Match later this month.
Well-known celebrities from the worlds of music, cinema and sport will tee it up in a one-day event at Marco Simone Golf Club on Wednesday September 27, two days before the Ryder Cup begins at the same venue.
Colin Montgomerie and Corey Pavin - the Ryder Cup captains in 2010 - will serve as playing captains for the contest, where each team will have four celebrities and one of the world's top two golfers with a disability.
Team Monty contains Bale and Djokovic, with Italian surfer Leonardo Fioravanti, content creator Garrett Hilbert and G4D Tour player Kipp Popert completing their line-up.
"I can't wait to tee it up in Rome and experience the incredible atmosphere of a Ryder Cup, which has become legendary," Djokovic said. "The course looks like a fantastic test of golf and my playing partner Kipp, a seasoned pro, has won a lot on the G4D Tour recently so I'm confident we can get a point for the team."
Bale added: "The Ryder Cup is a special event, having experienced the incredible atmosphere at Europe's win in 2010, I can't wait to experience some of that magic again in Rome in a few weeks' time.
"The All-Star Match, under the captaincy of Colin Montgomerie, will be an amazing experience and I'm really looking forward to teeing it up with some great people. It's sure to be a top event and one the fans will really enjoy."
Sainz competes for Team Pavin, who also have former professional footballer Andriy Shevchenko, former Super Bowl winner Victor Cruz, Hollywood star Kathryn Newton and G4D winner Tommaso Perrino.
"I've been an avid golfer since I was a kid and the Ryder Cup was always must watch TV," Newton said. "To get the chance to play Marco Simone right before Team Europe and USA tee off is going to be incredible.
"I'm honoured to play and grateful to be invited. It'll be nerve wracking, but I've got some great teammates alongside me and a great captain in Corey [Pavin]."
How can I watch the All-Star Match?
The All-Star Match will be broadcast live on Sky Sports in the United Kingdom and the Golf Channel in the United States. It will also be live streamed on the Official Ryder Cup YouTube and X channels, as well as Ryder Cup Europe and Ryder Cup USA Facebook channels.
Live coverage will be on Sky Sports Golf from 1pm on Wednesday September 27 and is part of round-the-clock coverage throughout tournament week in Rome.
Watch the Ryder Cup this month exclusively live Sky Sports. Live coverage of the opening day begins on Friday September 29 from 6am on Sky Sports Golf. Stream the DP World Tour, Ryder Cup and more with NOW.