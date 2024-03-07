PGA Tour: Shane Lowry leads at Arnold Palmer Invitational as Rory McIlroy struggles

Shane Lowry roared to the top of the leaderboard at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, with a birdie at the par three 17th securing a one-shot lead after the opening round.

After losing out in the Cognizant Classic in disappointing fashion last week, Lowry carded a six-under 66 to move a shot in front of Justin Lower and Japan's Hideki Matsuyama at Bay Hill.

After going through the front nine holes one-under par, Lowry started the back nine birdie-birdie-eagle-birdie - chipping in from 18 feet for eagle at the par-five 12th - before a bogey halted his run on 14.

A sweet tee on 17, landed within eight feet of the pin to set up the go-ahead birdie which secured the clubhouse lead.

Lowry, though, sounded a note of caution, at a course where he has traditionally struggled - missing the cut five out of six times.

"I putted better today probably than I ever have around here. It's only one day," he said. "I'm not taking anything for granted going out there tomorrow. I'm still going out there and trying to hit the first fairway and trying to hit the first green and try and hole my first putt.

"I'm not going to get ahead of myself. I think, obviously, we have huge tournaments coming up, and I did say after last week, it will be a nice time to find a bit of form with this week, THE PLAYERS, and obviously the Masters only around the corner. Yeah, we'll just see what happens over the next few days."

Behind closest chasers Lower and Matsuyama, Russell Henley, Lee Hodges, Sam Burns and Sahith Theegala are tied for fourth at four-under par then a large group at three under includes notable names such as Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth, Brian Harman, Will Zalatoris and Canadian Nick Taylor. World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, meanwhile, is a shot further back after going round in 70, as are Collin Morikawa and Australia's Jason Day.

McIlroy struggling to make the cut at Bay Hill

Though the Arnold Palmer Invitational is a signature event with a $20 million purse, as a player-hosted invitational it features a 36-hole cut down to the top 50 players and ties. That's bad news for Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy and Englishman Tommy Fleetwood, who are among the group tied for 49th at one-over 73.

Image: Rory McIlroy reacts after missing his putt on the 14th green during the first round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Patrick Cantlay (74), Matt Fitzpatrick of England (74) and Rickie Fowler (75) also had rough starts while defending champion Kurt Kitayama had a horrible and sits six-over par, second-to-last in the 69-player field.

