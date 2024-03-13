The Players notebook: Rory McIlroy, Jay Monahan, caddie competition, country music and more at TPC Sawgrass

Sky Sports News' Jamie Weir and Sky Sports journalist Ali Stafford look back at the big pre-tournament storylines ahead of The Players, including Rory McIlroy, mixed views from PGA Tour stars and a country singer taking centre stage...

LIV Golf continues to dominate conversation

The divide at the top of the men's game has dominated pre-tournament build up over the past couple of years, as talks continue between the PGA Tour and Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund to unify the sport continue, with that theme continuing here this week at TPC Sawgrass.

Commissioner Jay Monahan addressed the media on Tuesday, the first time he has had a press conference since the Tour Championship in August, although his hour-long session gave little away on how the future of the sport could look.

Monahan defended the strength of the field at its flagship event - despite two of the reigning major champions missing due to them being part of LIV Golf and a host of other big names not present - plus reiterated how the PGA Tour continues to showcase the world's best players.

He revealed that talks were "accelerating" between the organisations and mentioned a meeting in Saudi Arabia in January, but was unable to give any specific answers on many of the questions that fans and media have about the future.

Monahan acknowledged that team golf was among the talking points being discussed but gave a frosty response to a question about Jon Rahm's departure to LIV Golf, with no details about possible pathways for player to get back - should they wish to - on the PGA Tour.

His lengthy opening speech included him saying the PGA Tour and PIF "have a shared vision to quiet the noise and unlock golf's worldwide potential", but a later remark that it's "going to take time" suggests we could still be some way away from any kind of definitive solution.

Monahan under pressure as PGA Tour commissioner?

We're over nine months on from the bolt from the blue announcement there was going to be a supposed "merger" between the PGA Tour and PIF, yet that deal seems further away than ever.

Monahan was bullish in his press conference and confident a deal would be done and, indeed, had to be done. However, it is abundantly clear from speaking to the players that they don't all fully trust him or feel he is the right man to lead negotiations forward.

When I asked him if he trusted Monahan, Xander Schauffele gave a flat-out "no", saying he had destroyed any trust he had built up and it was going to take a long time to rebuild that - just about stopping short of calling him an outright liar.

Matt Fitzpatrick says he doesn't believe Monahan is the right person to lead the negotiations, but that he has now been involved for such a long time it would be difficult to find somebody to come in at the 11th hour and right the ship.

Rory McIlroy is still clearly one of Monahan's backers. He also says he's growing sick and tired of the entire situation and said that something needs to be done now, because we're at risk of turning off a lot of armchair fans. In fact, when it comes to that, he says a lot of the damage has already been done.

McIlroy finding form ahead of The Players?

Rory McIlroy's form isn't where we would expect it to be coming into The Players. He is hitting the ball beautifully off the tee and seems to have found something on the greens with putting coach at Brad Faxon, but his irons just aren't at the races.

After starting the season so brightly in the Middle East, following a runner-up finish with a win in Dubai, his performances this side of the Atlantic haven't been too much to write home about.

Speaking to Rory this week, he thinks he has figured something out with the irons. It's hard not to see these weeks building up to Augusta as simply preparation as he tries to finetune his game and make sure he is peaking for the one major missing from his Grand Slam CV.

The Masters is the one he wants to be ready for and this year he is playing a lot in the build-up to it, after his team deduced that he usually plays his best golf in the middle of the summer and at a time he has been playing more regularly.

Having watched him for a few holes in his practice rounds on both Tuesday and Wednesday, he is looking much happier, he has that familiar bounce in his step and the irons are starting to look more like the irons we're accustomed to from the world No 2.

Delight for the debutants at TPC Sawgrass

One of the traditions at The Players is the first-timer's event on the Wednesday, with all the debutants congregating around the lawn outside the clubhouse to meet the world's media.

The players get placed on big directors chairs to talk about a variety of subjects, with this year's rookie line-up including Ryder Cup stars Ludvig Åberg and Nicolai Hojgaard plus English duo David Skinns and Ben Taylor.

Image: Jay Monahan greeted Nicolai Hojgaard during the first timer's event

Monahan was in attendance to personally welcome all the players to the event, with the commissioner shaking hands with them all and presenting each player with a small Players Championship-branded box containing some cuff links.

The event is a great way to welcome golfers to the Stadium Course and add to their excitement for the week ahead. Craig Perks was the last player to win The Players on his tournament debut, but could that change this time around?

Caddies take centre stage at the 17th

One of the Wednesday traditions, which is great fun for all the spectators and crowded banks on the 17th hole is the caddie competition, as the caddies all have a pop at hitting the 'Island Green'. It's something that most of them look forward to and this year's was contested in the usual high spirits.

Vincent Norrman's caddie Sean McDonagh ran out the winner after stiffing it to two feet, but for me the shot of the day came from Steve Stricker's wife Nicki. She hit a beautiful draw to about nine feet and - having been at the tee box at the time - I can tell you it got a huge cheer from the gallery.

Something close to half of the shots unsurprisingly ended up in the water and a couple may have even found the second island in the middle of the 17th lake. For the players and caddies alike, it's something which brings a bit of a laugh before the serious business.

Swindell steals the show at Sawgrass

The Tuesday of Players Championship week pays tribute to the military, with veterans and serving members attending for an annual ceremony.

The stars and stripes covering the green at the 17th was quite the spectacle, with thousands lined down the left side of the iconic par-three for a performance from country star Cole Swindell.

Cowboy boots and jeans replaced the typical golfing attire usually seen around the course, with the music adding extra entertainment to what is already a special event.

