Rory McIlroy consults Tiger Woods' former coach Butch Harmon ahead of Grand Slam bid at The Masters

Rory McIlroy has consulted Tiger Woods' former coach Butch Harmon as he prepares for his 10th attempt at completing the Grand Slam by winning The Masters.

Victory at Augusta National this month, live on Sky Sports, would see McIlroy emulate Woods, Jack Nicklaus, Gene Sarazen, Gary Player and Ben Hogan as the only men to claim all four major championships.

The Northern Irishman will tee it up at the Valero Texas Open this week before heading to Georgia for The Masters, a major at which he has recorded seven top-10 finishes but missed the cut twice in the past three years.

Butch Harmon, a familiar face to Sky Sports viewers, formerly coached Tiger Woods

Speaking on the 'I Can Fly' podcast, McIlroy said: "I went last week to see Butch Harmon for a golf lesson.

"I've seen him over the years, like once every few years. I'll say, 'Hey, Butch, can I just come see you and you can take a look and see what you think'."

Sky Sports' Nick Dougherty believes McIlroy can complete the career Grand Slam at Augusta National

McIlroy added that as he was leaving for the airport, his daughter Poppy asked him where he was going.

When he said he was going for a golf lesson, McIlroy said: "She said, 'Dada, you already know how to play golf'.

"That's probably the best piece of advice I've gotten in the last three years."

Watch all the action from The Masters, exclusively live on Sky Sports from April 11-14

