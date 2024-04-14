The Masters 2024 tee times: Full pairings and UK start times for final round at Augusta National

Scottie Scheffler leads Collin Morikawa going into the final day; Tiger Woods out at 2.35pm BST on Sunday after major-worst 82 during his third round; Watch Featured Groups on Sunday from 3pm via the red button or by logging in to the Sky Sports app
Sunday 14 April 2024 00:46, UK
Pairings and tee times for the third round of the 88th Masters tournament, held at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia.
USA unless stated; All times BST; X denotes amateurs
1415 Adam Hadwin (Can), Vijay Singh (Fij)
1425 Jake Knapp, Grayson Murray
1435 Neal Shipley (x), Tiger Woods
1445 Tom Kim (Kor), Denny McCarthy
1455 Kurt Kitayama, Thorbjorn Olesen (Den)
1505 Erik van Rooyen (Rsa), Eric Cole
1515 Jose Maria Olazabal (Esp), Camilo Villegas (Col)
1525 Russell Henley, Jason Day (Aus)
1535 Keegan Bradley, Min Woo Lee (Aus)
1545 Si Woo Kim (Kor), JT Poston
1605 Corey Conners (Can), Brooks Koepka
1615 Phil Mickelson, Shane Lowry (Irl)
1625 Taylor Moore, Sahith Theegala
1635 Akshay Bhatia, Harris English
1645 Jon Rahm (Esp), Tony Finau
1655 Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn), Luke List
1705 Ryan Fox (Nzl), Rickie Fowler
1725 Danny Willett (Eng), Adam Scott (Aus)
1735 Joaquin Niemann (Chi), Will Zalatoris
1745 Rory McIlroy (NIrl), Joaquin Niemann (Chi)
1755 Matthieu Pavon (Fra), Sepp Straka (Aut)
1805 Matt Fitzpatrick (Eng), Patrick Reed
1815 Adam Schenk, Chris Kirk
1825 Patrick Cantlay, Lucas Glover
1845 Cameron Young, Tommy Fleetwood (Eng)
1855 Byeong Hun An (Kor), Cameron Smith (Aus)
1905 Cameron Davis (Aus), Nicolai Hojgaard (Den)
1915 Bryson DeChambeau, Xander Schauffele
1925 Ludvig Åberg (Swe), Max Homa
1925 Scottie Scheffler, Collin Morikawa
