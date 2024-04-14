The Masters 2024 tee times: Full pairings and UK start times for final round at Augusta National

Pairings and tee times for the third round of the 88th Masters tournament, held at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia.

USA unless stated; All times BST; X denotes amateurs

Starting at Hole One

1415 Adam Hadwin (Can), Vijay Singh (Fij)

1425 Jake Knapp, Grayson Murray

1435 Neal Shipley (x), Tiger Woods

1445 Tom Kim (Kor), Denny McCarthy

1455 Kurt Kitayama, Thorbjorn Olesen (Den)

1505 Erik van Rooyen (Rsa), Eric Cole

1515 Jose Maria Olazabal (Esp), Camilo Villegas (Col)

1525 Russell Henley, Jason Day (Aus)

1535 Keegan Bradley, Min Woo Lee (Aus)

1545 Si Woo Kim (Kor), JT Poston

1605 Corey Conners (Can), Brooks Koepka

1615 Phil Mickelson, Shane Lowry (Irl)

1625 Taylor Moore, Sahith Theegala

1635 Akshay Bhatia, Harris English

1645 Jon Rahm (Esp), Tony Finau

1655 Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn), Luke List

1705 Ryan Fox (Nzl), Rickie Fowler

1725 Danny Willett (Eng), Adam Scott (Aus)

1735 Joaquin Niemann (Chi), Will Zalatoris

1745 Rory McIlroy (NIrl), Joaquin Niemann (Chi)

1755 Matthieu Pavon (Fra), Sepp Straka (Aut)

1805 Matt Fitzpatrick (Eng), Patrick Reed

1815 Adam Schenk, Chris Kirk

1825 Patrick Cantlay, Lucas Glover

1845 Cameron Young, Tommy Fleetwood (Eng)

1855 Byeong Hun An (Kor), Cameron Smith (Aus)

1905 Cameron Davis (Aus), Nicolai Hojgaard (Den)

1915 Bryson DeChambeau, Xander Schauffele

1925 Ludvig Åberg (Swe), Max Homa

1925 Scottie Scheffler, Collin Morikawa

