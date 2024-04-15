Ludvig Åberg backed to 'win The Masters for sure' after second-placed finish on Augusta National and major debut

The 2024 Masters was Ludvig Åberg's first major appearance - not that it showed.

The Swede, described as a "generational talent" when picked by European captain Luke Donald for last year's Ryder Cup, threatened to become the first Augusta National rookie to win the Green Jacket since Fuzzy Zoeller in 1979 as he shared the lead on Sunday.

Ultimately a double bogey at 11, and the continued brilliance of champion Scottie Scheffler, meant the 24-year-old had to settle for second place on seven under, four shots off the world No 1.

But his performance in Georgia has left Åberg "hungry" for more - and Sky Sports pundits Butch Harmon and Dame Laura Davies are convinced that major glory will come the Scandinavian's way.

Davies said of Åberg: "He played Augusta National this week like a veteran. He's going to win this tournament for sure.

"If that's his debut, I can't wait to see him once he understands this course a bit more. He's so impressive."

Harmon added: "I think Ludvig realised how good he was under pressure at the Ryder Cup. Could this guy win a major this year? It wouldn't surprise me one bit."

Åberg encouraged after starring in first Masters

Åberg said at his press conference: "As a competitor, you should expect those things from yourself, and that's the same with me. It's nice to see that kind of come through on this stage.

"To know that I'm able to pull off a certain amount of shots and hit the putts the way I want to. It's very encouraging and I want to do it again and again. It makes me really hungry.

"Playing at Augusta National is a dream come true. To be in this situation, feel the nerves and pressure walking down the last couple holes, is what you dream of.

"This is what I have been wanting to do for such a long time. It's quite surreal to actually have the opportunity to experience it. I'm so proud of myself, all of the people on my team and my family."

Åberg only turned professional last June but has since won tournaments on both sides of the Atlantic - the DP World Tour's Omega European Masters in October and the PGA Tour's RSM Classic in November - as well as scooped two points from four matches on his Ryder Cup debut.

His Augusta success has now "solidified" the belief he can win majors and top the world rankings

"Everyone in my position is going to want to be major champion, world No 1. It's the same for me. It's been that way ever since I picked up a golf club, and that hasn't changed," he added.

"This week solidifies a lot of those things are there, and we just need to keep doing those things and put ourselves in positions to win tournaments.

'I won't change a whole lot, we are doing good stuff'

"I wouldn't consider myself the face of golf. Absolutely not, but I'm obviously okay with all these things that comes with it [with the media].

"Everything is so simple and clean with his golf swing. He doesn't strain or contort. Watch out for that man this year."

"My main focus is to play good golf. All I try to do is make sure that for the next tournament that I come prepared.

"I think the experience that I've had this week solidifies we are doing a lot of good stuff and that we are not going to change a whole lot."

Watch out for this generational talent. He is here to stay and here to win.

