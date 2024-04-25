Charlie Woods: Tiger Woods' teenage son competes in first US Open qualifier but misses out on progression

Charlie Woods fell short in his first-ever attempt to qualify for the US Open.

The 15-year-old, whose father is three-time US Open winner Tiger Woods, shot a nine-over 81 at the local qualifier at The Legacy Golf and Tennis Club in Florida to finish the single-day event in what stands as a tie for 59th place.

Only the top five finishers in the 84-player event, plus two alternates, advance to final qualifying for this year's US Open, which is returning to Pinehurst No 2 on June 13-16 - live on Sky Sports Golf.

The teenage Woods was featuring in one of 109 local qualifying events that are taking place across the USA in April and May, with the leading finishers in each then progressing to the 13 final qualifying sites in late May and early June.

Image: Charlie Woods

Woods' scorecard included one birdie, four bogeys and three double bogeys. He shot a 40 on the front side and 41 on the back nine.

It was his second attempt to qualify for a Tour event this year after the teenager competed in a pre-qualifier for the Cognizant Classic in February. He shot an 86 on that occasion.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Tiger Woods' 15-year-old son Charlie competed in his first PGA Tour qualifying event in the Cognizant Classic at The Palm Beaches

Tiger and Charlie have played together at the last four PNC Championships, finishing runners-up in 2021. Played over 36 holes every December, the tournament is for major champions or winners of The Players Championship. It began as a father-son outing but now has players with daughters, grandchildren, even parents as their partners as well.

Watch every men's and women's major live on Sky Sports in 2024 or stream with NOW.

Stream Sky Sports live with no contract on a Month or Day membership on NOW. Instant access to live action from the Premier League, EFL, F1, England Cricket, Tennis and so much more.