Aramco Team Series: Hyo-joo Kim salutes Charley Hull after storming to victory in Seoul

Hyo-Joo Kim credited Charley Hull's competitiveness for "bringing out the best in her" after the home favourite stormed to a three-shot victory in the Aramco Team Series in Seoul.

Holding a two-shot lead heading into the final round, South Korean Kim held off Hull's spirited charge to card a four-under round of 68 as she ended the week 10-under par.

Hull looked on course to set up a grandstand finale when she shot five birdies on the front nine, but Kim would respond with birdies of her own on the fifth and seventh at New Korea Country Club.

And as Hull's challenge ran aground after the turn, three more birdies in the final four holes saw Kim clinch a second win on the Ladies European Tour, after she won the co-sanctioned Evian Championship - her only Major win to date - in 2014.

"I haven't won on the Ladies European Tour before, so this is very meaningful and makes this win all the more special for me," Kim said.

"My performance this season has been disappointing. Ending the tournament in Korea on a positive note feels like a turning point for me. I feel confident and energised to perform well in upcoming tournaments like the US Open and the Olympics."

On Hull, she added: "Charley hit a lot of birdies so the competitiveness in me boiled up to bring out the best in me. If you have players that make a lot of birdies that always helps me.

"I'm going to have a celebratory party today. I did have a lot of misses [on the course], so my party will last two days! Then I'll probably focus back on practising."

Despite matching Kim's final-round score of 68, Hull had to settle for her third second-place finish on the 2024 Ladies European Tour.

"I'm pretty happy with the way I played," the world No 8 said. "I played solid all day but Hyo-Joo just kind of ran away with it at the end.

"I just couldn't hole the putts coming in. But I'm happy with my week. It's when you come second again but it's ok."

