Charles Schwab Challenge: Scottie Scheffler makes impact as Davis Riley leads on 10 under par

World No 1 Scottie Scheffler made an impact in the second round of the Charles Schwab Challenge as Davis Riley moved to 10-under after polishing off a bogey-free six-under 64 to lead in Texas.

Riley entered the weekend at 10-under on 130, two shots clear of the field. After racking up five of his six birdies in a six-hole stretch midway through his round, Riley faced a three-feet left putt for par at his final hole, the par-four ninth, when play was suspended due to a dangerous weather situation at Colonial Country Club, Fort Worth.

Scheffler was in danger of missing the cut after opening with a two-over 72 but he fared better on Friday when he made four straight birdies amid a bogey-free 65 to get to three-under par.

"I was starving, so I got some food, which was nice," Riley said after the one hour and nine minutes weather delay.

"Luckily, it was a three-footer straight up the hill. So wasn't too much to stress about.

"I knocked in about five three-footers before walking over there to cap off the round. Yeah, hit it centre cut and made it. It was nice to finish the day and made for a good pretty stress-free six-under."

Riley birdied the 15th and 16th holes before running in three more at the 18th, first and second. He capped his scoring for the day by sticking his approach at the par-four sixth hole 10 feet away, then draining the right-to-left putt.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Pierceson Coody and Hayden Buckley each shot 65 to take second place at eight-under.

Buckley made five birdies on a bogey-free round, while Coody holed out for an eagle two on a 49-yard pitch shot from the second fairway and he managed to finish his day with three straight birdies.

Coody, 24, and his twin brother Parker Coody are in the field on sponsor invitations. They played at the University of Texas and are getting their professional careers off the ground.

"It's a nice feeling (being tied for second) because the season hasn't been what I wanted it to be this year, and to know that my game's going the right direction, it's great," Pierceson Coody said.

"I'm trying to stay kind of in a process mindset with everything and just build because I know I have still a lot of events left and an opportunity to go win the tournament is a great feeling."

Get the best prices and book a round at one of 1,700 courses across the UK & Ireland location Enter Course, City, or Postal Code Courses View More Courses Locations View More Locations No results found. Please try another search. Search

Parker Coody made the cut on the number at two-over par.

Meanwhile, South Korea's Sungjae Im matched Riley for the low round of the day with a 64 and is in a tie at six-under with Keegan Bradley (66) and Austria's Sepp Straka (66).

Brian Harman and Tony Finau each shot 69 on Friday and are in a five-way tie at five-under.

Gary Woodland, the 2019 US Open winner who is back on tour after surgery to remove a brain tumour, had the only other 64 of the day and is tied at four-under.

Woodland picked up an eagle, seven birdies and three bogeys. It was Woodland's lowest round since returning to competition.

"I'm still battling, still on medication, still battling all the (symptoms), but probably a little more positive, I would say, the last three weeks than I was earlier this year," Woodland said.

"I think I was getting down on myself just because I didn't feel well. There's a lot to be positive about because I'm in a different position than I was a year ago."

Harris English (three-over), Colombia's Camilo Villegas (four-over) and Max Homa (seven-over) all missed the cut.

Continue to watch the PGA Tour's Charles Schwab Challenge live on Sky Sports Golf on Saturday from 5pm.

Stream Sky Sports live with no contract on a Month or Day membership on NOW. Instant access to live action from the Premier League and EFL, plus darts, cricket, tennis, golf and so much more.