Travelers Championship: Scottie Scheffler credits tweak in his swing mechanics for helping him get back on track

Scottie Scheffler fired a five-under 65 in the opening round of the Travelers Championship and was not far off the lead at TPC River Highlands.

Scheffler, aiming for his sixth win this season, credited minor swing maintenance for getting him back on track after falling out of contention at the US Open last week.

"I feel like I hit it nice," Scheffler said after four birdies, an eagle and a bogey on the opening 18 on Thursday.

"Found some stuff in my swing at the beginning of the week, and definitely feel like I'm swinging a lot better than I did last week."

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

For his 28th birthday on Friday, Scheffler hopes to build on matching his best first-round score this season by celebrating the 36-hole lead.

But he'll be pursuing another birthday boy in 21-year-old Tom Kim, who wrapped up a 62 in the first round to assume the top spot on the leaderboard.

Already a three-time winner on tour, Kim is looking for his first win at a signature event.

But nobody is swinging it better than Scheffler on the PGA Tour in 2024.

The 11-time tour winner said he found a grip adjustment this week that helped him get back in the groove and post his first round in the 60s since the Memorial Tournament.

His 65 ends a run of six successive rounds in the 70s.

"It's kind of hard to explain, to be honest with you," Scheffler said. "But just really getting better feel coming at the top of my swing, making sure my grip's kind of in the right position."

Defending champion Keegan Bradley opened with a one-under 69.

Watch PGA Tour and DP World Tour action live this season on Sky Sports. The 152nd Open at Royal Troon is live from July 18-21 on Sky Sports Golf. Stream the PGA Tour, majors and more with NOW.