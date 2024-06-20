Women's PGA Championship: Lexi Thompson leads with Leona Maguire and Charley Hull two shots back after first round

Lexi Thompson made a fast start as she fired a four-under-par 68 in the opening round of the Women's PGA Championship, leading Nelly Korda by a shot, and Ireland's Leona Maguire and England's Charley Hull by two.

USA's Thompson, who is retiring from full-time golf on the LPGA Tour at the end of the season, made three straight birdies to start her round at the Sahalee Country Club in Washington state.

She added three more to open a one-shot lead over Korda and Thailand's Patty Tavatanakit.

Hull was among those a shot further back alongside Maguire, with England's Jodi Ewart Shadoff on even par, two better than Georgia Hall, with Bronte Law a further stroke adrift.

Image: Lexi Thompson, who is retiring at the end of the season, leads the Women's PGA Championship after the opening round

Yuka Saso, who won the US Open three weeks ago, was among those on 74 after four consecutive bogeys on the back nine.

After finishing runner-up last week, Thompson shrugged off suggestions her retirement announcement had prompted an upturn in form.

"I don't think that has to do with announcing what I did," she said. "It's just a matter of being comfortable out there, playing free-swing Lexi I guess. Just enjoying being out there every step of the way.

"I'm just taking it one day at a time. I made my announcement. I'm very content with it.

"Golf is a crazy game, so I'm not going to look too far ahead. Just taking it one day at a time and see where it takes me."

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Korda missed her last two cuts - having opened with an 80 at the US Open - after winning six of her previous seven starts.

"I've seen a lot of first-hand rollercoasters happen in people's careers," Korda said.

"I just know that if you stay positive and in your own bubble, you can bounce back. You work hard, you know what you got inside of you, and you just got to go out and execute it."

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Hull battled stomach cramps and waiting for her clubs to arrive in the build-up to the tournament.

"I didn't feel the best, but I woke up this morning and felt fine and played all right, so there you go," she said.

Watch the KPMG Women's PGA Championship throughout the week live on Sky Sports. Stream the LPGA Tour, majors and more with NOW.

Watch PGA Tour and DP World Tour action live this season on Sky Sports. The 152nd Open at Royal Troon is live from July 18-21 on Sky Sports Golf. Stream the PGA Tour, majors and more with NOW.