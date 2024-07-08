Ryder Cup 2025: Team USA to announce captain with Tiger Woods no longer expected to take role at Bethpage Black

The PGA of America are set to announce Team USA’s next Ryder Cup captain on Tuesday, with Tiger Woods no longer expected to take on the role for Bethpage Black.

An announcement will be made at the NASDAQ building in New York, where new PGA of America President John Lindert will introduce the next captain and end of months of speculation and uncertainty about who will succeed Zach Johnson in the role.

Woods had been "in talks" with the PGA of America over leading Team USA next September, live on Sky Sports, having made eight appearances as a player as well as one as a vice-captain at Hazeltine in 2016.

Team USA have previously tended to choose their captains at least 18 months in advance, with the delay thought to have been because of discussions with Woods, while multiple reports have now suggested that the 15-time major champion has turned the role down.

Stewart Cink, the 2009 Open champion, is among the front-runners for the post while Keegan Bradley, a two-time Ryder Cup player, has emerged as another contender.

Fred Couples, who like Cink served as a vice-captain at last year's defeat to Europe in Rome, could also be a candidate to succeed Zach Johnson. Matt Kuchar, 2021 captain Steve Stricker and Presidents Cup captain Jim Furyk are among the other options.

Woods refused to play down rumours about captaincy during his pre-tournament press conference at The Masters, although warned at the PGA Championship in May that he may not be able to commit due to other off-course responsibilities.

"We're still talking," Woods explained at Valhalla. "I'm dedicating so much time to what we're doing with the PGA Tour, I don't want to fulfil the role of the captaincy if I can't do it.

"What that all entails and representing Team USA and the commitments to the PGA of America, the players and the fans - I need to feel that I can give the amount of time that it deserves."

Former PGA Tour caddie John Wood was named in May as team manager for USA's side, having caddie for five different players across six Ryder Cups, served as a team assistant during the 2018 defeat at Le Golf National and attended the last two contests as an on-course commentator.

Donald returns to role for Team Europe

The biennial competition will take place from September 26-28 next year, where Team Europe enter as defending champions and looking to retain on American soil for the first time since their dramatic 'Miracle at Medinah' success in 2012.

Former world No 1 Luke Donald will serve as Europe's captain for a second time, having led Europe to a 16.5-11.5 victory in Rome last September. Donald won all four Ryder Cups he played in and served as a vice-captain for two editions.

Thomas Bjorn and Edoardo Molinari return to their roles as vice-captains again, having been part of Donald's backroom team in the 2023 victory in Rome, while former Ryder Cup-winning captain Paul McGinley has been named as strategic adviser.

