AIG Women's Open: Who will win at St Andrews? Sky Sports pundit predictions and vote for your next major champion

The world’s best players are at St Andrews for the AIG Women’s Open, but who will be crowned champion on the iconic Old Course and win the final major of the year?

Ayaka Furue claimed a maiden major title at the Amundi Evian Championship and is among the pre-tournament favourites to impress again, having also had previous success on links golf at the 2022 ISPS Handa Women's Scottish Open.

Nelly Korda won the Chevron Championship as part of a run of six LPGA Tour titles in seven events this year, with world No 1 playing alongside fellow American Lilia Vu - the defending champion and looking to become the first back-to-back winner since 2011 - over the first two rounds.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Speaking on the Sky Sports Golf Podcast, Sophie Walker and Trish Johnson say they don't think Nelly Korda should be considered the favourite to win the Women's Open due to a number of factors

US Women's Open champion Yuka Saso and KPMG Women's PGA Championship winner Amy Yang will both be bidding for a second win of the season, while former world No 1 Lydia Ko arrives off the back of winning Olympic gold and a strong performance in Scotland last week.

The strong winds forecast in Scotland could boost the hopes of Georgia Hall, who won the event in 2018, with Charley Hull looking to go one better than last year's runner-up finish and claim an elusive maiden major title.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Trish Johnson tells the Sky Sports Golf Podcast that despite feeling Charley Hull has underachieved in her career so far, she thinks she is one of the favourites to win the Women's Open at St Andrews

Lauren Coughlin won the Women's Scottish Open last week and is now chasing a third win in four starts, having already booked her Solheim Cup spot, with Australia's Hannah Green also another multiple winner on the LPGA Tour season.

Miyu Yamashita is a six time runner-up worldwide this year and Haeran Ryu has finished no worse than 13th in her last five starts, while plenty of players will be looking to impress to secure their qualification into next month's Solheim Cup.

Who will win the AIG Women's Open?

Could we get a back-to-back major champion? A breakthrough title for someone? Before you cast your vote and predict a winner from the options below, read who the Sky Sports Golf team involved in coverage this week think will claim the final major of 2024...

Monterosa Monterosa , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Monterosa cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Monterosa cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Monterosa cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Dame Laura Davies: "I would have said Nelly Korda a couple of months ago because she's winning everything, but now definitely not. There's so many really good players playing well at the moment.

"It's going to be really windy, so you're going to need a player that plays really well in the wind. A good shout could be Ally Ewing, who is a very good player and controls her ball flight very well. She's had a very good year and had a couple of top-fives in majors already this year."

Image: Ally Ewing has top-10 finishes in her last three major appearances

Trish Johnson: "Ayaka Furue has had a stunning year so far, with nine top-10s in 17 tournaments. She finished third last week and loves a bit of Scottish golf, so will need all that knowhow!

"She has got incredible ball control, she putts amazingly and she has got everything to win around here. She won on the Evian Championship, after knocking on the door so many times, and I think the conditions might really play into her hands this week."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the the final round of the Amundi Evian Championship, where Ayaka Furue snatched victory with a final-hole eagle

Richard Kaufman: "Nobody has won back-to-back women's majors for 11 years, the last time we were at St Andrews, but Ayaka Furue could be a player who will be close to the lead if she doesn't win. She is nearly always in the top 10 and I don't think she necessarily gets the credit that she deserves."

Inci Mehmet: "Lydia Ko won Olympic gold in Paris and showed some great signs last week at the Women's Scottish Open. She has had the links warm-up prep she wanted and probably needed, so she's going to be hungry, knows the golf course well and is my pick this week."

Iona Stephen: "Georgia Hall loves links golf, loves St Andrews and knows how to get it done under pressure, when it matters the most. I think this tough, possibly brutal, weather is going to play into her favour."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Dame Laura Davies discusses the hopes of British golfers Charley Hull, Gemma Dryburgh and Georgia Hall at the AIG Women's Open

Sophie Walker: "Lilia Vu is a drawer of the ball - which is ideal around St Andrews - and is in form at the moment. The opportunity of going back-to-back is the only thing that makes me question it, but she played nicely last week.

"She's a decent lag putter, has a handy short game and spoke last week about taking on whatever the weather throws at her. She seems really content and injury-free right now."

Watch all four rounds of the AIG Women's Open live this week on Sky Sports! Coverage of the opening round begins Thursday at midday on Sky Sports Golf. Stream the women's majors and more sport with NOW.