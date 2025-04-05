PGA Tour: Brian Harman holds onto Texas Open lead after third round in San Antonio

Brian Harman recovered from a shaky start on the way to an even-par 72 for a three-stroke lead through the third round of the Texas Open on Saturday.

The American wavered at times after entering the day with a four-shot edge but came through enough as several contenders stalled in their pursuits.

Andrew Novak shot 69 to move to nine under in second place. Tom Hoge (68) is in third at eight under and Kevin Mitchell (73) is fourth at seven under.

Chad Ramey (70), Finland's Sami Valimaki (70) and Japan's Ryo Hisatsune (73) all share fifth place.

Harman had bogeys on two of the first four holes. Birdies on Nos 14 and 17 got him on track.

Yet, the late-round challenges included needing to scramble for par on the par-3 16th hole after his tee shot was in the fringe rough.

Canada's Corey Conners, a two-time winner of the tournament, had worked himself into contention before a disastrous stretch.

He began on the backside and chipped in for eagle on No 17, sharing third place on the leaderboard.

But Conners played his last two holes in three over, with a double-bogey six on No 9.

