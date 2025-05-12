PGA Championship 2025: Will Jordan Spieth be next to follow Rory McIlroy into golf's Grand Slam club?

There has already been one entry into the career Grand Slam club in 2025, but who will follow Rory McIlroy as the next player to join golf's most illustrious group of major winners?

McIlroy became just the sixth player in the modern era to complete the career Grand Slam with his dramatic play-off victory at The Masters, defeating Justin Rose in a play-off to end an 11-year wait for his only missing major.

The Northern Irishman became the first player to achieve the feat since Woods secured The Open at St Andrews in 2000 as part of the "Tiger Slam", with Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player, Ben Hogan and Gene Sarazen the other members of the club.

McIlroy's success at Augusta follows past victories at the 2011 US Open, 2012 PGA Championship, 2014 Open Championship and 2014 PGA Championship, making him the first European to win all four men's major titles.

There are two more active players requiring one missing major, with Jordan Spieth just a PGA Championship victory away and Phil Mickelson needing a US Open win, while a host of players are two legs into their Grand Slam bids.

Image: Jordan Spieth remains without a PGA Tour victory since 2022

Spieth's best finish at the PGA Championship came when he ended runner-up to Jason Day in 2015, the year he won his first two major titles, with the 2025 edition at Quail Hollow his eighth attempt to complete the set.

The former world No 1 - who won The Masters and US Open in 2015 before claiming The Open in 2017 - also finished tied-third in 2019, although he has ended no higher than 29th in his five PGA Championship appearances since.

Image: Jordan Spieth looks to complete the career Grand Slam at the PGA Championship, with several others two legs into joining golf's exclusive club

Spieth has plenty more chances over the years ahead, whereas time is running out for six-time major winner Mickelson. The left-hander turns 55 during this year's US Open, having had six career runner-up finishes at his home national championship without victory.

Who are the others closest to joining the Grand Slam club? Look at some of the other possible players in contention and have your say on who you think could become the next to win all four majors and make history...

Xander Schauffele

Majors - Two (PGA Championship 2024; The Open 2024)

Schauffele delivered the lowest 72-hole total in men's major history to claim a one-shot victory over Bryson DeChambeau at Valhalla in 2024, before lifting the Claret Jug later that summer with a two-shot victory at The Open.

The American has finished no worse than 18th in his last 12 major appearances, posting top 10s at the US Open in seven of the last eight years, and was also a to Tiger Woods at The Masters in 2019.

Collin Morikawa

Majors - Two (PGA Championship 2020; The Open 2021)

Morikawa won the PGA Championship during the Covid-19 pandemic, registering a two-shot victory at TPC Harding Park in 2020, then beat Spieth by the same margin to win The Open at Royal St George's a year later.

Image: Collin Morikawa has produced a string of top-16 finishes in his last five major starts

The two-time major champion has been inside the top 20 five years running at The Masters and also finished tied-fourth at the PGA Championship last year, also finishing no worse than 14th in each of his last four US Open appearances.

Brooks Koepka

Majors - Five (PGA Championship 2018, 2019 2023; US Open 2017, 2018)

Koepka won back-to-back US Open titles from 2017 and claimed successive PGA Championship victories from 2018, before winning the Wanamaker Trophy again in 2023 to claim a fifth major title.

The former world No 1 has twice been a runner-up at The Masters, sitting tied-second behind Woods in 2019 and failing to convert a 54-hole lead as Jon Rahm won in 2023, while he has four career top 10s at The Open.

Dustin Johnson

Majors - Two (US Open 2016; The Masters 2020)

The American overturned a four-shot deficit in the final round to claim a breakthrough major title with a four-shot US Open win at Oakmont in 2016, then produced a 72-hole scoring record at Augusta National to win a November edition of The Masters in 2020.

Image: Dustin Johnson was presented with the Green Jacket by Tiger Woods in 2020

Johnson posted back-to-back seconds at the PGA Championship from 2019, ending two strokes back on both occasions, with the most recent of his five top 10s at The Open coming via a tied-sixth finish at St Andrews in 2022.

Jon Rahm

Majors - Two (US Open 2021; The Masters 2023)

Rahm produced a birdie-birdie finish to win the 2021 US Open by a shot over Louis Oosthuizen at Torrey Pines, then came through a marathon Sunday to claim a four-shot victory at The Masters in 2023.

The Spaniard missed the cut at last year's PGA Championship and only has one top 10 in his last six appearances at the event compared to top-seven finishes in three of the previous four years at The Open.

Scottie Scheffler

Majors - Two (The Masters 2022, 2024)

Scheffler clamed his major breakthrough with a three-shot victory at The Masters in 2022, before winning by four strokes at Augusta National two years' later as part of a run of five PGA Tour titles in a six-tournament stretch.

The world No 1 (as of May 12) has top-eight finishes in four of his last five PGA Championship starts - including a runner-up finish to Koepka in 2023 - and also runner-up finish at the 2022 US Open.

Bryson DeChambeau

Majors - Two (US Open 2020, 2024)

DeChambeau stormed to his maiden major title with a six-shot victory over Matthew Wolff at Winged Foot in 2020, then took advantage of a late slip-up by McIlroy to snatch a one-shot win at Pinehurst No 2 in June 2024.

The American has posted top-six finishes in his last two appearances at The Masters, fading to a share of fifth in April despite briefly leading during the final round, while he has also posted top-four finishes in three of his last four PGA Championship appearances.

Justin Thomas

Majors - Two (PGA Championship 2017, 2022)

Image: Could Justin Thomas win the PGA Championship for a third time?

The former world No 1 was the PGA Championship winner the last time it was held at Quail Hollow in 2017, claiming a two-shot victory, then overturned a seven-shot deficit on the final day before beating Will Zalatoris in a play-off five years later.

Thomas' best other major finish was a fourth at The Masters in 2020, the same year he claimed his best US Open finish with a share of eighth, while he has never finished higher than 11th in his eight previous appearances at The Open.

Who will be the next player to complete the career Grand Slam?