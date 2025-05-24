Charles Schwab Challenge: Tommy Fleetwood five shots off leaders Ben Griffin and Matti Schmid after two rounds

Ben Griffin and Matti Schmid share the lead at 11-under after the second round of the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial in Texas.

First-round leader John Pak is two shots back after birdying the par-4 18th to end the day on a 68, while American Chris Gotterup and Japan's Ryo Hisatsune round out the top four.

Fresh off his major win at the PGA Championship, world No 1 Scottie Scheffler finds himself 10 shots off the pace after a second round score of one over 71.

Englishman Tommy Fleetwood kept himself in contention with a superb round of 63 to sit five shots back.

"It was good to get a win a few weeks ago," said Griffin. "It was nice to be in the top 10 at the PGA Championship last week. Yeah, I feel like I've put in a lot of work, especially in the gym this year training really hard, trying to gain some speed, stay healthy and feel good out there and feel strong."

Schmid delivered a bogey-free card including seven birdies to rise to 11-under on Friday as he continues his search for his first win on tour.

"I would say it was just a very solid round of golf," he said. "Started off hot. Had a couple of good breaks on the rough. I gauged the distance right, and I mean, I just played quality golf from there on, I would say."

Rickie Fowler thrust himself into contention as he shot a round of 64 on Friday, leaving him tied on six-under alongside Fleetwood and four others.

"it's definitely coming around," Fowler said. "I know it's been slow last year and slow start to the year. Body is starting to feel better, and the game I feel like it's been in a good spot and not very far off. It's a fine line out here. Nice to see things starting to come together a bit.

"It would have been nice to continue on from our front nine, but a solid day on a Friday. We'll see if we can get after it this weekend."

Watch the third round of the PGA Tour's Charles Schwab Championship on Friday at 6pm on Sky Sports Golf and 7pm on Sky Sports Main Event.