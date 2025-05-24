Rory McIlroy skips Memorial Tournament for first time since 2017

Newly-crowned Masters champion Rory McIlroy will not compete at next week's Memorial Tournament in Ohio for the first time since 2017.

The Northern Irishman does not feature in the final field for the tournament, which will take place from May 29 to June 1 at Muirfield Village.

The tournament, the seventh of eight signature events on the PGA Tour, is hosted by golfing great Jack Nicklaus and sees world No 1 Scottie Scheffler return to defend his title.

McIlroy is coming off a disappointing week at the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow, where he struggled to make the cut before finishing three-over and tied for 47th.

It served as a lull that could be somewhat forgiven in the wake of the emotional rollercoaster that saw him come through a dramatic play-off to end his long wait for victory at The Masters in April. In doing so McIlroy completed the career Grand Slam with his first major win since 2014.

McIlroy, who sits No 2 in the world rankings, has since also finished tied 12th along with Shane Lowry at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans as well as tied for seventh at the Truist Championship.

