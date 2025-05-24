Charles Schwab Challenge: Scottie Scheffler makes big move along with Robert MacIntyre

Scottie Scheffler made seven birdies and an eagle in the third round at the Charles Schwab Challenge in Texas with Robert MacIntyre also edging himself into contention.

Coming off his third major victory at the PGA Championship a week ago, but starting the weekend 10 strokes off the lead, Scheffler is tied for seventh after shooting 6 under (64) after plundering seven birdies and an eagle.

"You are always going to hope to go play a perfect round. It basically never happens," Scheffler said. "I mean, three bogeys definitely hurts, especially when you are trying to chase, but overall I did some good things."

Scheffler will need another spectacular round Sunday to become the first player since Dustin Johnson in 2017 to win in three starts in a row, and the only player other than Ben Hogan in 1946 to win the Byron Nelson and Colonial in the same season.

"I would say mentally I definitely am a bit tired. I'm definitely taking a lighter schedule this week than I normally would at a tournament, but overall my game, it feels like it's in a good spot.

"I felt like I was able to get some good rest to start this week," he said. "I'm just out here battling. I had a good day today. The first two days definitely could have been a bit better, but we'll see how things shake out and see what I can do tomorrow."

Image: Robert MacIntyre shot eight under after a round of 64 which also included seven birdies

Scotland's MacIntyre edged himself into contention on eight under after a round of 64 which included seven birdies.

Ben Griffin and Matti Schmid remain locked together at the top of the leaderboard heading into the final round.

Both men shot third-round 68s at Colonial Country Club, Fort Worth to share first place on 13 under with Rickie Fowler providing the closest challenge four shots back.

England's Tommy Fleetwood is tied for 10th place on six under after carding a level par round of 70.

American Griffin and Germany's Schmid both endured eventful rounds, picking up shots at each of the first three holes before Griffin surrendered two at the fifth and a third at the sixth, while Schmid dropped shots at the 11th and 17th.

