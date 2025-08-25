Ryder Cup 2025: Keegan Bradley leaves FedExCup finale with decision needed on playing captain role and his Team USA picks for Bethpage Black
Will Keegan Bradley name himself as a Ryder Cup captain's pick and would players back him? We hear from some of those in contention to feature in New York ahead of Wednesday's announcement, live from 4pm on Sky Sports Golf
Monday 25 August 2025 08:32, UK
Keegan Bradley is still weighing up whether to select himself as a Ryder Cup captain's pick after completing his "proudest season" by contending at the PGA Tour's Tour Championship.
Bradley ended tied-seventh in the FedExCup season finale at East Lake, five strokes behind Tommy Fleetwood, a sixth top-10 of a PGA Tour campaign that included victory in the Travelers Championship.
The 39-year-old missed out on one of six automatic spots for the United States Ryder Cup team, finishing 11th in the qualification standings, but could still announce himself as one of six captain's picks when he completes his side on Wednesday - live from 4pm on Sky Sports Golf.
President Donald Trump has backed the former major champion to become the first playing captain since Arnold Palmer in 1963 and others have suggested a dual role for Bradley, who plans to discuss his options with his vice-captains over the coming days.
"I think no matter what decision that I make here, I could have gone the other way easily, no matter what," Bradley said after his final-round 70 at East Lake, where he was briefly within one of the lead.
"The only thing I care about is on Sunday of the Ryder Cup, that we win the Ryder Cup. Then I'll know I made the right decision. Until then, I won't know. It's going to be pretty wild. Whatever decision we make, we're going to have to live with it.
"I'm sure they [vice-captains] have been talking behind my back as I'm out there [playing]. I know they have a separate chat without me. I'm sure they have some of their opinions that they want to tell me what they think."
Who else will feature for Team USA in New York?
Scottie Scheffler, JJ Spaun, Xander Schauffele, Russell Henley, Harris English and Bryson DeChambeau claimed the automatic spots, while Justin Thomas and Collin Morikawa - the next two in the standings - are expected to be handed captain's picks.
"I haven't been playing great, but I think I'm a great asset to that team," Morikawa said. "Hopefully I get a positive call from Keegan. Look, at the end of the day, he's going to do what's best for the team, and we're going to see how that plays out."
Ben Griffin - ninth in the qualification standings - is another likely pick, having won twice on the PGA Tour this season, posted two top-10s in majors and rounded off his campaign with a top-10 finish at the Tour Championship.
"It's tough being a bubble guy and being outside that top six, but I played really solid this year," Griffin insisted. "Hopefully Keegan sees that and wants me to represent the United States.
"It's going to be an anxious 24 to 48 hours. I know I've been able to handle some big moments this season. I know I'll be comfortable on that stage at Bethpage, and hopefully I can start practising 48 hours from now and start getting ready for that Ryder Cup."
Ryder Cup contenders have 'full trust' in Bradley
Patrick Cantlay's runner-up finish to Tommy Fleetwood in Atlanta enhances his prospects of a Ryder Cup return, with Sam Burns another to feature for Team USA in their 2023 defeat in Rome that requires a pick from Bradley.
"One hundred per cent trust in Keegan," Burns explained. "I know whatever decision he makes is going to be one that he thinks is best for the team. Ultimately, I'm Team USA. If I'm on the team, awesome. I would love nothing more. If I'm not, I'll be rooting for them."
New York native Cam Young has represented Team USA in a Presidents Cup but could feature in a Ryder Cup for the first time, after winning the Wyndham Championship earlier this month, while Maverick McNealy finished 10th in the qualification standings.
"I have no idea when I will get that call and I have no idea what it will say," Young said. "Obviously I really, really want to make that team. If that call goes the wrong way in my opinion, it's going to be a bit of a hard one to take.
"I feel like I've done everything you could ask of me to make that team over the last four weeks, and then if you look back further, really half a season."
McNealy, who would also be a Ryder Cup rookie, added: "It [Ryder Cup selection] is out of my control. I promise you I gave it everything I had this year, and if I get a call that I'm on that team, I'll do everything I can to be ready on that first tee.
"It's out of my hands. I think there's a lot of players playing well on the US side, so that's great news. Nobody wants to win the Ryder Cup more than Keegan Bradley. I know he's going to make the decision that's best for the team."
What's next?
Bradley will announce the six captain's pick to complete Team USA's Ryder Cup line-up on Wednesday, live from 4pm on Sky Sports, ahead of their clash against Team Europe at Bethpage Black from September 26-28.
The only PGA Tour event before the Ryder Cup is the Procore Championship in California, held from September 11-14, where the majority of Bradley's American team are expected to compete.