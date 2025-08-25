Ryder Cup 2025: Keegan Bradley leaves FedExCup finale with decision needed on playing captain role and his Team USA picks for Bethpage Black

Keegan Bradley is still weighing up whether to select himself as a Ryder Cup captain's pick after completing his "proudest season" by contending at the PGA Tour's Tour Championship.

Bradley ended tied-seventh in the FedExCup season finale at East Lake, five strokes behind Tommy Fleetwood, a sixth top-10 of a PGA Tour campaign that included victory in the Travelers Championship.

The 39-year-old missed out on one of six automatic spots for the United States Ryder Cup team, finishing 11th in the qualification standings, but could still announce himself as one of six captain's picks when he completes his side on Wednesday - live from 4pm on Sky Sports Golf.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Scottie Scheffler expresses his opinion on Keegan Bradley being a potential playing captain at the Ryder Cup

President Donald Trump has backed the former major champion to become the first playing captain since Arnold Palmer in 1963 and others have suggested a dual role for Bradley, who plans to discuss his options with his vice-captains over the coming days.

"I think no matter what decision that I make here, I could have gone the other way easily, no matter what," Bradley said after his final-round 70 at East Lake, where he was briefly within one of the lead.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Watch Keegan Bradley's best shots from the 2025 season, where he made several chip ins and even two hole-in-ones!

"The only thing I care about is on Sunday of the Ryder Cup, that we win the Ryder Cup. Then I'll know I made the right decision. Until then, I won't know. It's going to be pretty wild. Whatever decision we make, we're going to have to live with it.

"I'm sure they [vice-captains] have been talking behind my back as I'm out there [playing]. I know they have a separate chat without me. I'm sure they have some of their opinions that they want to tell me what they think."

Monterosa Monterosa , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Monterosa cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Monterosa cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Monterosa cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Who else will feature for Team USA in New York?

Scottie Scheffler, JJ Spaun, Xander Schauffele, Russell Henley, Harris English and Bryson DeChambeau claimed the automatic spots, while Justin Thomas and Collin Morikawa - the next two in the standings - are expected to be handed captain's picks.

"I haven't been playing great, but I think I'm a great asset to that team," Morikawa said. "Hopefully I get a positive call from Keegan. Look, at the end of the day, he's going to do what's best for the team, and we're going to see how that plays out."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Check out who's already booked their place in Team Europe ahead of the 2025 Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black

Ben Griffin - ninth in the qualification standings - is another likely pick, having won twice on the PGA Tour this season, posted two top-10s in majors and rounded off his campaign with a top-10 finish at the Tour Championship.

"It's tough being a bubble guy and being outside that top six, but I played really solid this year," Griffin insisted. "Hopefully Keegan sees that and wants me to represent the United States.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

"It's going to be an anxious 24 to 48 hours. I know I've been able to handle some big moments this season. I know I'll be comfortable on that stage at Bethpage, and hopefully I can start practising 48 hours from now and start getting ready for that Ryder Cup."

Ryder Cup contenders have 'full trust' in Bradley

Patrick Cantlay's runner-up finish to Tommy Fleetwood in Atlanta enhances his prospects of a Ryder Cup return, with Sam Burns another to feature for Team USA in their 2023 defeat in Rome that requires a pick from Bradley.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from the final round of the PGA Tour's season-ending Tour Championship, in Atlanta, Georgia

"One hundred per cent trust in Keegan," Burns explained. "I know whatever decision he makes is going to be one that he thinks is best for the team. Ultimately, I'm Team USA. If I'm on the team, awesome. I would love nothing more. If I'm not, I'll be rooting for them."

New York native Cam Young has represented Team USA in a Presidents Cup but could feature in a Ryder Cup for the first time, after winning the Wyndham Championship earlier this month, while Maverick McNealy finished 10th in the qualification standings.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Cameron Young claimed his first win on the PGA Tour at the Wyndham Championship, clearing the field by six shots

"I have no idea when I will get that call and I have no idea what it will say," Young said. "Obviously I really, really want to make that team. If that call goes the wrong way in my opinion, it's going to be a bit of a hard one to take.

"I feel like I've done everything you could ask of me to make that team over the last four weeks, and then if you look back further, really half a season."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Speaking on the Sky Sports Golf podcast, Sir Nick Faldo discusses the names in contention to feature for Team USA at the Ryder Cup

McNealy, who would also be a Ryder Cup rookie, added: "It [Ryder Cup selection] is out of my control. I promise you I gave it everything I had this year, and if I get a call that I'm on that team, I'll do everything I can to be ready on that first tee.

"It's out of my hands. I think there's a lot of players playing well on the US side, so that's great news. Nobody wants to win the Ryder Cup more than Keegan Bradley. I know he's going to make the decision that's best for the team."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Speaking on the Sky Sports Golf podcast, Wayne Riley believes that Europe are now Ryder Cup favourites amid the debate surrounding whether Keegan Bradley should have a dual role

What's next?

Bradley will announce the six captain's pick to complete Team USA's Ryder Cup line-up on Wednesday, live from 4pm on Sky Sports, ahead of their clash against Team Europe at Bethpage Black from September 26-28.

The only PGA Tour event before the Ryder Cup is the Procore Championship in California, held from September 11-14, where the majority of Bradley's American team are expected to compete. Stream the PGA Tour and more with no contract.