BMW PGA Championship: Hideki Matsuyama grabs halfway lead with European Ryder Cup stars chasing at Wentworth

Ryder Cup trio Justin Rose, Viktor Hovland, Ludvig Åberg are all in contention at the halfway stage of the BMW PGA Championship, where Hideki Matsuyama grabbed the lead at Wentworth.

Eleven of Luke Donald's Europe team heading to Bethpage Black later this month feature in the DP World Tour's flagship event ahead of trying to regain the Ryder Cup in New York, live from September 26-28 on Sky Sports.

Hovland set the initial clubhouse target at 11 under after closing his brilliant bogey-free second round with a 45-foot eagle at the par-five last, only for Rose to move alongside him after matching the Norwegian's 66.

Image: Viktor Hovland has carded rounds of 67 and 66 over the first two days at the BMW PGA Championship

Åberg briefly held the outright advantage until a bogey at the par-five 17th, where Matsuyama chipped in for eagle on his way to a eight-under 64 and a one-shot lead on 12 under.

Ryder Cup vice-captain Alex Noren - the 2017 champion - is within four of the halfway lead and Matt Fitzpatrick heads into the weekend on seven under, while 2020 BMW PGA champion Tyrrell Hatton is eight strokes back and LIV Golf teammate Jon Rahm is a further shot adrift.

Datawrapper Datawrapper , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Datawrapper cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Datawrapper cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Datawrapper cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

World No 2 Rory McIlroy recovered from three early bogeys to card five birdies in a seven-hole stretch around the turn, briefly putting him within three of the leaders, only for a final-hole double bogey to drop him back to three under alongside Shane Lowry.

Ten of Team Europe have made it through to the weekend, as Robert MacIntyre and Tommy Fleetwood snuck through on the cut-mark, with Rasmus Hojgaard the only one of Donald's side to make an early exit after rounds of 74 and 75.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Rory McIlroy shot a level-par 72 during his second round of the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth

Matsuyama the man to catch at Wentworth

Matsuyama - playing alongside Aberg and Fitzpatrick in a rain afternoon wave - was four strokes back after the opening day but quickly moved up the leaderboard by following a front-nine 31 with three birdies in four holes from the 11th.

He cancelled out a bogey at the 15th by chipping in for eagle at the 17th, where Åberg three-putted from 20 feet for bogey to fall one behind ahead of both players having to settle for par at the last.

Image: Åberg held the halfway lead in the 2023 contest before ending tied-10th

"I felt like I scored really well, on a tricky day on a tricky golf course," Åberg told Sky Sports. "I feel like I managed it in a good way in a positive way and it was a good day for sure."

Rose, playing in the group ahead, produced a birdie-birdie finish to also get to 11 under, while Hovland was the best of the morning starters after card an eagle in four birdies during his 66.

Image: Viktor Hovland has carded rounds of 67 and 66 over the first two days at the BMW PGA Championship

"I hit the ball much, much better today, especially the first or seven or eight holes," Rose - who mixed eight birdies with two bogeys - told Sky Sports. "I really felt like I was in a nice groove there.

"Felt my concentration begin to wander towards the end of the round, but that bogey [16] made me at least try to refocus. Poor tee shot and poor second shot on 17, but got away with those then nice two good swings at the last."

Who will win the BMW PGA Championship? Watch throughout the weekend live on Sky Sports Golf. Live coverage continues with Featured Groups from 8.30am on Saturday ahead of full coverage from midday. Not got Sky? Get Sky Sports or stream with no contract on NOW.