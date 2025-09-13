LPGA Tour: England's Charley Hull leads world No 1 Jeeno Thitikul heading into final round at Kroger Queen City Championship

Charley Hull moved a step closer to a third LPGA Tour title after taking a one-shot lead over world No 1 Jeeno Thitikul into the final round of the Kroger Queen City Championship.

Hull - who has finished tied-second in her last two worldwide starts - recovered from a bogey at the par-three fifth to post six birdies in a five-under 67, lifting her to 16 under and a shot clear of Thitikul.

Thitikul, who won in May at Liberty National in Jersey City, is looking to become the first multiple winner on the LPGA Tour this season.

AIG Women's Open champion Miyu Yamashita and compatriot Chisato Iwai share third after third-round 66s lifted them both within two of the lead, with Nelly Korda just three strokes back as she searches for a first LPGA Tour win of the campaign.

Datawrapper Datawrapper , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Datawrapper cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Datawrapper cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Datawrapper cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

A final-hole birdie kept England's Lottie Woad within four of the lead and US Women's Open champion Maja Stark is also on 12 under, with just five strokes separating the top 19 players heading into the final day in Ohio.

"I felt like I just played solid," Hull said. "Just kept it going out there. Kept playing steady golf and made a nice birdie to finish.

"I just feel pretty chilled out there to be fair. Just kind of not even thinking about tomorrow.

"I just hit a ball and find it and hit it again, you know what I mean?" she added. "I think that's the trouble with many golfers, overthinking.

"It's just a game. Hit a white ball at the pin. Make a birdie or make a par, make a bogey, whatever, just roll on to the next hole."

Who will win the Kroger Queen City Championship? Watch the final round live on Sunday from 6pm on Sky Sports Golf. Not got Sky? Get Sky Sports or stream with no contract on NOW