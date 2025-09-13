LPGA Tour: England's Charley Hull leads world No 1 Jeeno Thitikul heading into final round at Kroger Queen City Championship
Charley Hull is searching for a first LPGA Tour title since 2022; Englishwoman takes a one-shot lead over Jeeno Thitikul into the final day in Ohio; Watch the final round live on Sunday from 6pm on Sky Sports Golf
Saturday 13 September 2025 23:50, UK
Charley Hull moved a step closer to a third LPGA Tour title after taking a one-shot lead over world No 1 Jeeno Thitikul into the final round of the Kroger Queen City Championship.
Hull - who has finished tied-second in her last two worldwide starts - recovered from a bogey at the par-three fifth to post six birdies in a five-under 67, lifting her to 16 under and a shot clear of Thitikul.
Thitikul, who won in May at Liberty National in Jersey City, is looking to become the first multiple winner on the LPGA Tour this season.
AIG Women's Open champion Miyu Yamashita and compatriot Chisato Iwai share third after third-round 66s lifted them both within two of the lead, with Nelly Korda just three strokes back as she searches for a first LPGA Tour win of the campaign.
- Kroger Queen City Championship: Latest scores
- Not got Sky? Get Sky Sports or stream no contract
- Choose the Sky Sports push notifications you want!
A final-hole birdie kept England's Lottie Woad within four of the lead and US Women's Open champion Maja Stark is also on 12 under, with just five strokes separating the top 19 players heading into the final day in Ohio.
"I felt like I just played solid," Hull said. "Just kept it going out there. Kept playing steady golf and made a nice birdie to finish.
"I just feel pretty chilled out there to be fair. Just kind of not even thinking about tomorrow.
"I just hit a ball and find it and hit it again, you know what I mean?" she added. "I think that's the trouble with many golfers, overthinking.
"It's just a game. Hit a white ball at the pin. Make a birdie or make a par, make a bogey, whatever, just roll on to the next hole."
Who will win the Kroger Queen City Championship? Watch the final round live on Sunday from 6pm on Sky Sports Golf. Not got Sky? Get Sky Sports or stream with no contract on NOW
Get the best prices and book a round at one of 1,700 courses across the UK & Ireland