Ryder Cup 2025: Opening ceremony moved due to thunderstorms with bad weather set to disrupt build-up at Bethpage Black

The Ryder Cup opening ceremony has been forced into a late schedule change due to the threat of thunderstorms at Bethpage Black.

The event traditionally takes place on the Thursday afternoon of Ryder Cup week - ahead of the biennial contest getting under way the following morning - but has been brought forward by 24 hours to avoid bad weather.

The PGA of America has confirmed that the opening ceremony will now take place on Wednesday afternoon at 4pm (9pm UK time), a day earlier than planned, with rain, strong winds and thunderstorms all in Thursday's forecast.

Image: The latest weather forecast for the Ryder Cup [source: PGA of America]

Keegan Bradley and Luke Donald are now set to reveal their pairings for the opening foursomes session in a joint captain's press conference on Thursday afternoon, while the Ryder Cup is still scheduled to begin at 7.10am (12.10pm UK time) on Friday - live on Sky Sports Golf.

A statement from the PGA of America said: "Due to the forecast of inclement weather on Thursday September 25, the Ryder Cup Opening Ceremony has been moved to Wednesday September 24.

"The Opening Ceremony pre-show will begin at 3pm (8pm UK time) with the Opening Ceremony set for 4pm (9pm UK time). Ryder Cup+ ticket holders for Thursday, will now be admitted both Wednesday and Thursday.

"US captain Keegan Bradley and European Captain Luke Donald will announce Friday morning's pairings as planned at 4pm (9pm UK time) Thursday, at a location to be determined."

The schedule for the conclusion to the Junior Ryder Cup on Thursday currently remains unchanged, with the final-day singles starting on Bethpage Black at 7.30am local time (12.30pm BST).

Image: Keegan Bradley and Luke Donald will reveal their Friday foursomes line-up on Thursday afternoon

How bad is the Ryder Cup forecast?

A weather forecast, issued on Tuesday afternoon by the on-site meteorologist, said: "A lull in activity is anticipated from late morning through early afternoon Wednesday before additional scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms redevelop after 2pm.

"Rain is forecast to increase in coverage overnight Wednesday into Thursday morning. Periods of rain are expected throughout Thursday along with a threat for scattered embedded thunderstorms Thursday afternoon and Thursday night.

Image: The opening ceremony will now take place on Wednesday afternoon, live on Sky Sports

"These thunderstorms will be capable of producing wind gusts of 35-45 mph Thursday afternoon and overnight. Rain will persist into Friday morning, with isolated thunderstorms possible."

The forecast includes the possibility of rain for each of the three event days but offers signs of improvement over the weekend, where Team Europe will looking to regain the trophy and claim a first away victory since the 2012 'Miracle at Medinah'.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Watch a selection of the best shots from the 2023 Ryder Cup at Marco Simone Golf and Country Club in Rome.

"The forecast added: "Instability should weaken by midday Friday, with showers also diminishing in coverage. Conditions improve this weekend, with limited chances for showers."

When is the Ryder Cup live on Sky Sports?

There will be extended live coverage from every day of Ryder Cup week, where Team Europe look to regain the trophy with a historic away win in the United States.

Round-the-clock coverage of the opening day's play will begin with live build-up from 9am on Friday September 26, ahead of full coverage from midday and the opening tee shot at 12.10pm.