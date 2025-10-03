Sanderson Farms Championship: Eric Cole joins four-way lead despite late double bogey in Mississippi

Eric Cole bounced back from a late double bogey to join a four-way lead after the opening round of the Sanderson Farms Championship in Jackson, Mississippi.

The American looked destined for the outright lead headed into the final three holes after splitting eight birdies with a lone dropped shot on the opening hole.

However, a wayward drive led to a double bogey on the par-four 16th and threatened to derail the 37-year-old's momentum.

Cole held firm though, rounding out his day with a pair of birdies to head to the clubhouse on seven under par.

He holds a two-stroke lead alongside compatriots Sam Ryder and Danny Walker, as well as South Africa's Garrick Higgo.

Ryder currently sits at No 110 in the FedEx Cup standings behind Walker at No 104 as both look to finish in the top 100 to keep their full cards on the PGA Tour.

"I'm very aware where I'm at. You know it all year," said Ryder. "You get a text every single week that tells you exactly where you are on FedEx. You can't hide from it. But it doesn't dictate my schedule. If I was in a better position, I would still like to think that I would be working hard on my game and trying to win and check other boxes.

"Right now, I'm trying to play for my status but still trying to play for bigger goals, too."

Defending champion Kevin Yu is five-under after the opening day, while England's Matt Wallace struggled to one under to lead the British contingent.

Rasmus Hojgaard meanwhile sits at three-under after making his Ryder Cup debut for Team Europe.

"Still a bit low on energy, so I'm going to manage myself the next couple days and hopefully restore some of it," Hojgaard said.