Rory McIlroy's 2026 schedule: Latest results, highlights and prize money, including majors, PGA Tour, DP World Tour and more

Rory McIlroy will target more major success and further records during his 2026 schedule, having enjoyed the "best year" of his career during the previous campaign.

McIlroy completed the career Grand Slam with his dramatic play-off win at The Masters, his fifth major title and first in 11 years, then played a key role in Europe's impressive Ryder Cup victory over Team USA on American soil.

The Northern Irishman also won the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and The Players on the PGA Tour, while a play-off success at the Amgen Irish Open helped him secure the DP World Tour's season-long Race to Dubai for a seventh time.

McIlroy became just the third golfer in history to win the BBC Sports Personality of the Award and received his sixth Association of Golf Writers Trophy for his efforts, with last year's achievements cementing his status as one of the sport's all-time greats.

He is one win away from matching Sir Nick Faldo's total of six majors - the most by a European in the modern era - and one away from equalling Colin Montgomerie's record of eight Race to Dubai titles, with both potential targets for McIlroy over the forthcoming season.

McIlroy has yet to confirm his full 2026 schedule, having previously said he would select events that "best fits me and my life" and that he would use the "luxury" of his position to select which tournaments he would participate in.

Rory McIlroy's confirmed 2026 schedule

McIlroy will start his season with back-to-back events on the DP World Tour in the Middle East, before making his first PGA Tour appearance since August when he defends his AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am title in California.

He has yet to confirm which other tournaments he will tee it up in during 2026, but is likely to play most Signature Events and make further starts on the PGA Tour ahead of the season-ending FedExCup Playoffs.

McIlroy has historically switched focus from the PGA Tour to the DP World Tour after the Tour Championship, with a title defence in Ireland and a return to the BMW PGA Championship both expected, but here are the events he has confirmed he will feature...

Image: Can Rory McIlroy enjoy more success in 2026?

*Subject to change

January 15-18 - Dubai Invitational

January 22-25 - Hero Dubai Desert Classic

February 12-15 - AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am (Signature Event)

March 12-15 - The Players

April 9-12 - The Masters

May 14-17 - PGA Championship

June 14-17 - US Open

July 16-19 - The 154th Open

When does McIlroy play in the TGL?

McIlroy features in the TGL, a tech-infused golf league where PGA Tour stars feature in a unique team format, with every match being played at SoFi Center - a purpose-built venue for TGL.

He plays for Boston Common Golf, who made a winning start to the season with a 7-5 victory over Los Angeles Golf Club, with each team playing five league matches and the top four sides then progressing to the post-season play-offs.

Boston Common Golf also have Keegan Bradley, Hideki Matsuyama and Adam Scott in their roster, with three players selected for each match. Teams can select an alternate should multiple players be unavailable.

All matches in UK time; *Subject to qualification

January 27 - Boston Common Golf vs The Bay Golf Club (12am)

February 23 - Atlanta Drive GC vs Boston Common Golf (5pm)

February 25 - Boston Common Golf vs New York Golf Club (2am)

March 2 - Jupiter Links vs Boston Common Golf (2am)

March 17 - SoFi Cup semi-finals (TBC)*

March 24 - SoFi Cup Final match one (1am) and match two (11pm)*

March 25 - SoFi Cup Final match three (if needed)*

Which other events has McIlroy won?

McIlroy's five major wins are the 2011 US Open, 2012 PGA Championship, 2014 The Open, 2014 PGA Championship and 2025 The Masters.

He made his Ryder Cup debut in 2010 and has featured in every edition since, helping Team Europe to victory over Team USA in six of his eight appearances - including two on American soil.

McIlroy heads into 2026 as a 29-time winner on the PGA Tour, including four at the Truist Championship, three at the Tour Championship, two at The Players and two at the Canadian Open.

The five-time major champion also starts the year with 20 DP World Tour titles, with four at the Hero Dubai Desert Classic, three at the DP World Tour Championship and two at the Amgen Irish Open.

