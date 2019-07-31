Guinness World Record for fastest hole of golf: Four European Tour stars make attempt

5:59 Four of the fittest European Tour stars attempt to break the individual world record for the fastest hole of golf Four of the fittest European Tour stars attempt to break the individual world record for the fastest hole of golf

Four of Europe's fittest stars attempted to set a new Guinness World Record for the fastest hole of golf by an individual, but could they last the pace?

The rules were the same as when England broke the team record in Turkey in 2017, the hole measuring 500 yards and playing as a par-four, and the quartet were required to finish the hole carrying the same number of clubs as they started with.

Guido Migliozzi, twice a winner on the European Tour this season, American Sean Crocker, former British Masters champion Paul Dunne and young Belgian Thomas Detry travelled to Real Club de Golf Guadalmina near Malaga to play the 10th hole under the watchful eye of a Guinness World Records official and timekeeper.

Another keen spectator was Ruben Holgado, a teaching professional at Finca Cortesin, whose record of one minute, 33.37 seconds was the mark to beat.

How would the quartet of potential record-breakers fare on a hot day in southern Spain? Watch the video above to find out ....