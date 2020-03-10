The Players: Wayne Riley takes on Jamie Weir in 17th hole challenge

2:04 Wayne Riley and reporter Jamie Weir attempt the 17th hole challenge at TPC Sawgrass ahead of the Players Championship. Wayne Riley and reporter Jamie Weir attempt the 17th hole challenge at TPC Sawgrass ahead of the Players Championship.

Sky Sports News' Jamie Weir demonstrated how not to play TPC Sawgrass' 17th hole during a comical head-to-head challenge with Wayne "Radar" Riley ahead of The Players Championship.

The 137-yard par-three is one of the most iconic par-threes in golf and has caused players plenty of problems through the years, with a mini replica of the "Island Green" inside the fans' village giving amateurs the chance to take on the famous hole.

With the distance reduced to 35 yards and the green even smaller than the real thing, Radar and Jamie were given two attempts each to get as close to the pin as possible in a special contest.

While Radar found the back of the green at the first time of asking, Jamie found the test far more challenging in front of the cameras and embarrassingly failed - on multiple occasions - to get his ball anywhere near the putting surface.

