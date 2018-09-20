Tour Championship: Ways to watch FedExCup finale on Sky Sports

1:17 Will any of the European stars impress in Atlanta this week? Will any of the European stars impress in Atlanta this week?

The PGA Tour season reaches its climax this week at the Tour Championship, with extended coverage from the final FedExCup play-off, live on Sky Sports.

Only the leading 30 players in the FedExCup standings are eligible to feature at East Lake, with all of those in the field still in with a mathematical chancing of ending the campaign with the $10m jackpot.

Sky Sports will show more than 20 hours of live coverage from Atlanta across the four days.

Bryson DeChambeau tops the standings after winning the first two Play-Off events, while Justin Rose, Tony Finau, Dustin Johnson and Justin Thomas the others who can guarantee the FedExCup trophy with a win this week.

2018 major champions Brooks Koepka and Francesco Molinari are also part of the field, where Tiger Woods features for the first time since 2013 and Rory McIlroy returns aiming to recreate his 2016 victory.

McIlroy defeated Ryan Moore in a play-off in Atlanta in 2016

Live coverage will begin from 6.30pm over the first two days on Sky Sports Golf, with coverage getting underway from 5.30pm on Saturday and 5pm for the final round.

