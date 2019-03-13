Dustin Johnson says The Players Championship should become official fifth major
Watch the first round of the The Players live on Sky Sports
Last Updated: 14/03/19 12:59pm
Dustin Johnson believes The Players Championship should become golf's official fifth major.
Should the Players be a major?
Have your vote on whether the Players Championship should be an official major
The winner at TPC Sawgrass this week will take home $2.25m, the highest-ever winner's cheque in professional tournament golf, and Johnson says the event, which has been moved back to March for the first time since 2006, is already a major championship in many players' minds.
"I think it would fit," he said. "I mean this is our biggest tournament.
Round 1 tee-times at Sawgrass
Tee-times for the opening round of the Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass in Florida
"It's got one of the best fields of all the tournaments and, yeah, I think all the players look at it as a major."
World No 1 Johnson is preparing for his 11th appearance at the Players - a tournament where he has never managed to finish in the top 10 - and he admits he struggled both on the greens and with the course setup when the tournament was held in May.
"I felt like a few times I played well around here, it's just I couldn't ever get anything going. I feel like it was hard to read the greens.
"I don't know, I struggle with everything. Just judging the distance, balls going miles and would never stop in the fairways. I feel like good shots weren't always rewarded, just with the way the course was playing.
"This year it's softer, it's longer, the rough's a little bit deeper but it's still playable. You still need to drive it in the fairway, but I think it's in perfect condition and it definitely sets up better for me like this.
"There are a lot of different lines off the tee and then clubs into the greens are definitely a lot longer, but the greens are receptive and you can hit longer clubs in, and still, if you hit a good shot it's going to end up close to the hole."
Live PGA Tour Golf
March 14, 2019, 11:30am
Live on