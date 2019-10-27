Tiger Woods three clear of Hideki Matsuyama at Zozo Championship

2:06 Highlights from the start of Tiger Woods' final round at the Zozo Championship Highlights from the start of Tiger Woods' final round at the Zozo Championship

Tiger Woods is closing in on a record-equalling 82nd PGA Tour victory after retaining a three-shot lead at the Zozo Championship.

The 15-time major champion will return on Monday to complete the last seven holes of his final round, after play was suspended due to darkness just before 4.45pm local time (7.45am GMT) at Narashino Country Club.

Woods was two under for the round through 11 holes when play was halted, with the former world No 1 three ahead of Hideki Matsuyama and six clear of Gary Woodland and Sungjae Im in tied-third.

Woodland was in the group alongside Woods

Victory would be Woods' first since his Masters success in April and lift him to sixth in the world rankings, as well as match Sam Snead's all-time record of PGA Tour titles.

Woods started a marathon Sunday with a two-shot advantage and moved three ahead with a third-round 66, before opening his final round by rolling in a eight-foot birdie at the first.

The 43-year-old got up and down from off the third green to save par but chunked a chip at the par-four next on his way to a bogey-five, only to bounce back with an eight-foot birdie at the par-three fifth.

Woods finished short of the par-five sixth green in two but pitched to five feet on his way to back-to-back birdies, which moved him five ahead when Matsuyama - playing in the group ahead - bogeyed the eighth to slip back alongside Woodland on 13 under.

Matsuyama is looking to win on home soil

A missed birdie chance from 12 feet at the eighth and two-putt par at the ninth saw Woods reach the turn in 32, as Matsuyama closed the gap to four with a four-foot birdie at the 11th.

Woods hit a delicate pitch under fading light to set up a tap-in par at the 11th, only to see his lead cut to three when Matsuyama finished his day with a long-range birdie at the par-four next to get to 15 under.

Woods played alongside US Open champion Gary Woodland on Sunday

Im is four under for his round to play with four holes to complete, while Rory McIlroy is in fifth spot and on 11 under with two holes to play. Only 27 of the 76-man field were able to complete their rounds, with play due to resume at 6.30am local time on Monday (10.30pm GMT).

Who will win the Zozo Championship? Watch the conclusion to the final round live tonight from 10.30pm on Sky Sports Golf!