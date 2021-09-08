Ryder Cup: Billy Horschel uncertain of making USA team as Steve Stricker prepares to reveal captain's picks

Billy Horschel is sweating over making the US Ryder Cup team

American Billy Horschel says he wishes he had a bit more time to force his way into the US Ryder Cup team - as captain Steve Stricker prepares to reveal his six picks, live on Sky Sports this afternoon.

Six USA players have qualified automatically for golf's biggest team event against Europe at Whistling Straits, which starts on September 21.

Horschel, who is ranked 29th in the world, is not one of those so will have to rely on being picked by Stricker, who has named Fred Couples and Phil Mickelson as vice-captains.

"I wish I had one more week to play well for the captains and the six guys already picked, as I know they're in the process as well," he told Sky Sports.

"In my opinion there are four guys who are pretty much automatics and those are Tony Finau, Jordan Spieth, Xander Schauffele and Harris English.

"The way I see it is there is probably about four or five guys going for that final spot, I'm not sure how it's going to play out."

The six players already in the side are Collin Morikawa, Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau, Brooks Koepka, Justin Thomas and Patrick Cantlay.

"I was fortunate enough to play with Steve Stricker at the PGA Championship in the first two rounds and I told him, having six picks is something I would certainly want as a captain," Horschel added.

"With your six automatic guys you can figure out who will match up well with them in fourballs and foursomes, and you can ask them who they like playing with, or who they get along with.

"They have a lot of options, they have a tough job as captains.

"However it plays out is fine with me, there is another Ryder Cup in two years, if I don't make this one I just have to play more consistent."

Other Americans in the frame for a captain's pick include Patrick Reed, Daniel Berger, Scottie Scheffler, Sam Burns, Kevin Kisner and Kevin Na.

Watch a special Golf Today live show where Stricker will reveal his six USA captain's picks from 3pm to 5pm on Sky Sports Golf this afternoon.