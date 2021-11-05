World Wide Technolgoy Championship at Mayakoba: Matthew Wolff holds halfway lead in Mexico

Matthew Wolff holds a two-shot lead in Mexico

Matthew Wolff remains the man to catch heading into the weekend at the World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba, although he saw his lead cut to two shots in Mexico.

Wolff followed a career-low 61 with a three-under 68 at El Camaleon Golf Club, with two bogeys over his over final four holes halving his overnight advantage over the chasing pack.

Scottie Scheffler registered five birdies in his final six holes to help him to a bogey-free 64 and lift him to second spot, with Carlos Ortiz a further shot back in tied-third alongside defending champion Viktor Hovland.

On the strength of a second-round 6-under 65 to move to 10, Viktor Hovland puts himself in position to become the first player to successfully defend a ⁦@WWTatMayakoba⁩ title. ⁦@PGATOUR⁩ pic.twitter.com/TGuiSpXrhP — PGA TOUR Communications (@PGATOURComms) November 5, 2021

"I played really solid," Hovland said. "It was a very similar round to yesterday, I just felt like I hit it a fair bit closer to the hole and made a couple more putts, but I didn't really feel like I did anything extravagant out there."

None of the morning wave had been able to catch Wolff's overnight total before he had started his second round, with the 22-year-old birdieing three of his first five holes and then cancelling out a three-putt bogey at the sixth by taking advantage of the par-five next.

Wolff birdied the par-three tenth and added another at the 13th to restore his four-stroke cushion, only to halve his first-round advantage when he failed to get up and down from the sand at the 15th and then bogeyed the par-four last.

"It's not always easy to come out and keep on making birdies and glad I proved to myself that I could do it," Wolff said. "Yeah, I put myself in a really good spot, so I'm excited for the weekend."

Wolff played in the same group as Justin Rose (left), who is eight strokes off the halfway lead

Justin Thomas followed six birdies over the final seven holes of his first round by posting a six-under 65 on Friday to jump within four of the lead, with Billy Horschel and Sergio Garcia among the other players sitting tied-fifth at the halfway stage.

A round-of-the-day 63 from Garrick Higgo lifted him into the group on eight under that includes Scotland's Martin Laird, while Brooks Koepka, Rickie Fowler and Ian Poulter were among the notable names to miss the cut.

