Valero Texas Open: Rory McIlroy six shots behind leader Akshay Bhatia as Masters preparations continue

Rory McIlroy failed to make ground on leader Akshay Bhatia with a second-round two-under-par 70 at the Valero Texas Open.

McIlroy started the day with a birdie before reeling off five straight pars until being pegged back by a bogey at the 16th.



His second birdie of the day came in bizarre fashion at the 18th. McIlroy's wayward approach shot struck a fan in the stands, but the 34-year-old made the most of the free drop before sinking a long-range putt.

McIlroy then went bogey free across his back nine to keep himself in the hunt, but remains six strokes behind leader Bhatia, who sits on -11.

McIlroy had entered the day three under as he looks to find something close to top form heading into The Masters at Augusta.

Man Utd fan McIlroy nervous for Liverpool clash

Rory McIlroy, a Manchester United fan, gave an honest assessment ahead of his side's clash against Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday, live on Sky Sports.

"I'm not full of confidence for Sunday. We got a 0-0 draw at Anfield in December and I actually went to that game," said McIlroy.

"We lost to Chelsea on Thursday, I really hope we get some sort of result on Sunday but I'm not too confident."

