Golf Leaderboards: PGA Tour, LPGA Tour, LIV Golf, DP World Tour, Ladies European Tour, major championships and more

The latest scores from the world of golf including the PGA Tour, DP World Tour, LPGA Tour, Ladies European Tour, LIV Golf League and men's and women's major championships - watch the best golf every week live on Sky Sports or stream contract-free with NOW
Thursday 13 June 2024 10:12, UK
Stay up to date with the latest scores from around the world of golf with our leaderboards below, including the Memorial Tournament and the Scandinavian Mixed.
Scottie Scheffler won The Masters, with a four-shot victory over Ludvig Åberg at Augusta National earning the world No 1 his second Green Jacket in three years.
At the PGA Championship in May, Xander Schauffele secured a maiden major victory, his dramatic one-shot win over Bryson DeChambeau creating golfing history as his 21-under score set a new 72-hole record in men's majors.
The next men's major is the US Open, at Pinehurst in North Carolina, from June 13-16.
Korda claimed the first women's major of the year, with victory at The Chevron Championship securing the American her fifth LPGA Tour triumph in a row, matching the records of Annika Sorenstam (2005) and Nancy Lopez (1978).
The win marked the American's second major title after she claimed her first at the 2021 Women's PGA Championship in Johns Creek, Georgia.
Watch every men's and women's major live on Sky Sports in 2024 or stream with NOW.
Get the best prices and book a round at one of 1,700 courses across the UK & Ireland
Stream Sky Sports live with no contract on a Month or Day membership on NOW. Instant access to live action from the Premier League, EFL, F1, England Cricket and so much more.
Get the best prices and book a round at one of 1,700 courses across the UK & Ireland