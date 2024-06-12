Rory McIlroy 'resolves differences' with wife Erica and ends divorce proceedings

Rory McIlroy has reconciled with his wife Erica and voluntarily dismissed the divorce petition he filed in a Florida court last month.

McIlroy filed for divorce on May 13, the day after winning the Wells Fargo Championship for the fourth time and just three days before the start of the US PGA Championship.

However, court records in Palm Beach County in Florida show that a "notice of voluntary dismissal" was filed on Tuesday and the case status is listed as "closed".

The four-time major winner told the Guardian: "There have been rumours about my personal life recently, which is unfortunate. Responding to each rumour is a fool's game.

"Over the past weeks, Erica and I have realised that our best future was as a family together. Thankfully, we have resolved our differences and look forward to a new beginning."

McIlroy met Erica in 2012 when she was working for the PGA of America at the Ryder Cup and McIlroy credited her with helping him get a police escort to the course after misreading his tee time for the Sunday singles.

After making it to the course with just minutes to spare, McIlroy went on to beat Keegan Bradley as Europe pulled off the 'Miracle at Medinah' by recovering from 10-6 behind to retain the trophy.

He and Erica married in 2017 and have one child together, Poppy Kennedy McIlroy, who was born in 2020.

McIlroy declined to make any comment on the situation during the US PGA Championship at Valhalla, where he finished 12th, but looked noticeably more relaxed in his press conference at Pinehurst ahead of the US Open, which begins on Thursday live on Sky Sports.

The world No 3 will play alongside Masters champion Scottie Scheffler and US PGA winner Xander Schauffele in the first two rounds of the year's third major.

