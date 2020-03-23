The Masters: Why there's no doubt Rory McIlroy will get Grand Slam

Butch Harmon has backed Rory McIlroy to complete golf's Grand Slam at the Masters and would like to see the event rescheduled for later in the year if possible.

McIlroy was set to arrive at Augusta National as the firm favourite to win the Green Jacket for the first time, having posted top-five finishes in his last seven worldwide starts, only for the event to be postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

It is hoped that the traditional opening major of the year can be rescheduled for later in 2020, where McIlroy would have another opportunity to claim the only major title that has eluded him so far.

McIlroy is a four-time major champion, although hasn't won a major since the 2014 PGA Championship

The Northern Irishman finished tied-21st in last year's contest, having registered top-10 finishes in his previous five appearances at the event, with Harmon convinced it's only a matter of time before McIlroy registers that long-awaited Masters victory.

When asked about whether McIlroy would ever win the Masters, Harmon told Sky Sports News: "Absolutely, I don't see how he can't. His game is suited for it and it's the one he wants to win.

"I think if he can just relax and allow himself to play golf, then as world No 1 to say he's never going to win the Masters is ridiculous. I think for sure he'll win it and when he wins one, he'll win more than one."

The 2020 schedule has decimated because of the virus, with the PGA Tour season wiped out until late-May at the earliest and the rest of the golfing calendar left tough to predict.

Woods claimed a 15th major title at the Masters last year, his first since 2008

Augusta chairman Fred Ridley announced that there is a possibility of staging the tournament later in 2020, with an October date a possibility, while Harmon hopes we see as much golf as possible during the second half of the year.

"I thought it was interesting when they decided not to cancel the event [the Masters], just to postpone it," Harmon added. "It sure would be nice to have it, but I think we'll just have to wait and see.

"I think if we are able to play golf then we should play the Ryder Cup, we should play The Open and play all the events we can, if and when the severity of this terrible virus passes.

"Unfortunately, none of us know when that is. They've talked about cancelling the Olympics, so who knows what's going to happen and we're all up in the air.

"I think the most important thing is get everybody around the world safe and then we can get sports back to being sports, which bring everybody together and give people some joy in some hard times."