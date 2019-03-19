The Masters: Patrick Reed 'really close' to finding full form ahead of title defence

Patrick Reed is without a top-10 finish in 2019

Patrick Reed believes he is "really close" to producing his best golf on a consistent basis ahead of his Masters defence next month.

The American finished in a share of 47th place at The Players Championship, a week after tied 50th finish at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, with his best performances in 2019 coming at the Sony Open and Farmers Insurance Open where he came 13th.

Reed held off late final round charges from countrymen Jordan Spieth and Rickie Fowler to win at Augusta last year and is refusing to panic ahead of the first major of the season from April 11-14.

Reed celebrates after winning the 82nd Masters

"I've put myself in position and have put some solid rounds together, I just haven't quite put four out there yet at the same time," Reed said.

"I feel like I'm really close. I feel like I've got the bag where I feel really comfortable and confident with it, and now it's just get some more reps (golf) underneath me, and just kind of get ready for Augusta."

The 28-year-old will compete in the Valspar Championship in Florida this week before featuring in next week's WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play event in Austin before heading to Georgia.

Reed, whose Masters triumph was the most recent of his six PGA Tour victories, admits another success would be a welcome boost but far from necessary.

"It definitely would help but, honestly, I feel like my mindset and state of mind that I'm in right now is better than it was last year at this point," he added.

"I've hit golf shots and have done things on the golf course that I feel a little bit more comfortable this year doing than I did last year at this point, but I just need to go out and continue playing to put four rounds together."

Reed says his primary focus is to use the forthcoming events as a chance to confirm the progress he is making in his game.

"The preparations have been going really well. I feel like I am in as good form, if not a better place, than I was last year at this time," Reed said.

"The big thing is just to continue to build and grow on the things that we've been working on - my coach and I, and my team and I - throughout the year, and just get ready and kind of get in playing shape for the tournaments coming up."