Jon Rahm celebrates arrival of baby son on weekend before The Masters begins

Jon Rahm and his wife Kelley after his victory in the BMW Championship last year

Doubts over Jon Rahm's participation in the Masters appear to be over after his wife Kelley gave birth to a baby boy this weekend.

The world No 3 had previously said the baby was due during the first major of the year, which begins on Thursday, and that he was not prepared to miss the birth.

Rahm announced the birth of baby Kepa on Instagram, writing: "Kepa Cahill Rahm, was born on April 3 at 12.15am. Momma Kelley is doing great and recovering. Kepa is also in great health. He is 7.2lb and 20.5ins, big boy from the Basque Country. Without a doubt the greatest day of my life!"

Spaniard Rahm is among the favourites to win the title at Augusta as he continues his pursuit of a first major triumph.

The 26-year-old's best Masters finish was fourth in 2018, while he was tied for seventh in last year's rearranged event in November.

