Ryder Cup 2020: Pundits predict European team for Whistling Straits

Team Europe will defend the Ryder Cup against hosts USA in 2020, but who is expected to feature for both sides exactly one year out from the edition at Whistling Straits?

The year-long qualification process for Padraig Harrington's European side began at last week's BMW PGA Championship and will conclude at the Wentworth tournament next September.

The 12-man European team will comprise of the first four players from the European Points List, followed by the leading five players from the World Points List, leaving Harrington with three wildcards to complete his line-up, rather than four as was the case for Thomas Bjorn in 2018.

Padraig Harrington will captain Europe in 2020, having been vice-captain on three occasions

Europe regained the Ryder Cup last year with a 17½-10½ victory at Le Golf National but were beaten 17-11 last time out in the United States at Hazeltine in 2016, while the 2020 contest takes place in Wisconsin from September 25-27.

Who will feature for Europe next autumn? One year out from the 43rd staging of the biennial match play event we asked members of the Sky Sports Golf team, ahead of the BMW PGA Championship, for their predicted European sides…

Europe will be bidding to retain the trophy in Wisconsin

Nick Dougherty: Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Justin Rose, Viktor Hovland, Tommy Fleetwood, Francesco Molinari, Paul Casey, Matt Wallace, Matt Fitzpatrick, Danny Willett, Henrik Stenson, Sergio Garcia

Ewen Murray: Rory McIlroy, Justin Rose, Jon Rahm, Paul Casey, Tommy Fleetwood, Shane Lowry, Viktor Hovland, Francesco Molinari, Bernd Wiesberger, Matt Wallace, Sergio Garcia, Henrik Stenson

Will Matt Wallace secure a maiden Ryder Cup appearance?

Richard Boxall: Justin Rose, Matt Wallace, Matt Fitzpatrick, Jon Rahm, Bernd Wiesberger, Tommy Fleetwood, Francesco Molinari, Rory McIlroy, Thomas Pieters, Shane Lowry, Lucas Bjerregaard, Thomas Detry

Team USA

The WGC-Mexico Championship in February was the first event of the American qualifying campaign and the process runs through to the second FedExCup Play-Off event, the BMW Championship, on August 23 2020. The top eight players on the points list will secure spots on Steve Stricker's side, with the four remaining places filled by captain's picks.

Davis Love III guided Team USA to victory in 2016

Rich Beem was given the task of naming Team USA's potential line-up, with Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson and Jordan Spieth among the noticeable players missing from his selections…

Beem's USA team: Brooks Koepka, Dustin Johnson, Justin Thomas, Xander Schauffele, Tony Finau, Patrick Cantlay, Rickie Fowler, Patrick Reed, Bryson DeChambeau, Matthew Wolff, Webb Simpson, Kevin Kisner.

