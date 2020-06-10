Ryder Cup: Steve Stricker to have six captain's picks for Team USA

Team USA will have six captain's picks for the 2020 Ryder Cup, two more than Jim Furyk had in 2018

Team USA have changed their qualification criteria for the 2020 Ryder Cup and increased the number of captain's picks from four to six.

The PGA of America announced on Wednesday that only the top six players in the US points system will now automatically qualify for Team USA, two fewer than before, while the qualification window has been extended a week to finish after the BMW Championship on August 30.

Captain Steve Stricker will then be able to make six wildcard selections to complete his 12-man line-up, with that announcement to take place on either September 2 or 3 ahead of the biennial contest at Whistling Straits from September 25-27.

Stricker has a record number of captain's picks for Team USA

"With all the various changes to the 2020 schedule, it quickly became apparent that we would need to amend our selection criteria," Stricker said.

"After many deliberate discussions, we collectively agreed that a smaller sampling of 2020 events - including just one major championship - would justify a one-week extension of the qualification window and an increase in the number of captain's selections from four to six.

"These changes were sparked by circumstance but conceived with integrity in mind. In the end, we believe they will allow us to put our best team together to compete at Whistling Straits in September."

The Covid-19 pandemic has seen 11 PGA Tour events cancelled and two of the majors rescheduled for after the qualification period has finished, with the criteria changes now giving Stricker and his backroom staff more influence in finalising their team.

Team Europe are defending champions after their 17.5-10.5 win in 2018 at Le Golf National

No confirmation has yet been made about whether the contest will be able to go ahead with spectators, with Rory McIlroy, Brooks Koepka and Jon Rahm among the players to have previously spoken out against the idea of playing without fans.

Stricker and European Tour chief executive Keith Pelley both separately confirmed that a decision on the 2020 contest will be made later in June. Team Europe has yet to announce any changes to their qualification criteria.