Ryder Cup: Lee Westwood rules himself out of contention to captain Team Europe in 2023 contest

An emotional Lee Westwood admitted his Ryder Cup career as a player may be over after signing off his week with victory in the Sunday singles

Lee Westwood has ruled himself out of consideration to be Europe's next Ryder Cup captain, instead focusing on extending his playing career.

Westwood made a record-equalling 11th Ryder Cup appearance during Europe's record-breaking 19-9 defeat at Whistling Straits in September, where he was one of only three players to win their singles match for Padraig Harrington's side.

The 48-year-old admitted after the biennial event that he may have played in his last Ryder Cup and was overwhelming favourite to succeed Harrington in Italy in 2023, although Westwood has since decided to keep his attention on staying competitive at the highest level.

"Of course it is not a decision I've taken lightly as it would be a huge honour to captain Europe and it is something I'd love to do one day," Westwood told the Daily Telegraph.

"But it's almost a full-time job nowadays and that is something I can't commit to while I'm in the top 50 (in the world) and still competitive. The Ryder Cup is very close to my heart and I would only take on the role if I believe I could give it 100 per cent.

"Whoever gets the job for Rome will obviously have my full backing and I'll continue to do all I can for the Europe cause, as I've always tried to since my debut 24 years ago."

Westwood is currently world No 38 and only has six other Europeans above him in the world rankings, with the Englishman previously featuring on seven winning Ryder Cup teams and acting as a vice-captain in the 2018 success at Le Golf National.

With Westwood out of the running, Luke Donald, Henrik Stenson, Robert Karlsson and Graeme McDowell - all former vice-captains for Team Europe - will be among the players under consideration. Europe's next Ryder Cup captain is expected to be announced in early 2022.