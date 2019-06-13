Butch Harmon: Why Dustin Johnson has great chance of US Open victory

Dustin Johnson has been working with Butch Harmon ahead of the US Open

After making a last-minute trip to the US Open, Butch Harmon discusses the work he has done with Dustin Johnson and looks at why he could be the man to beat at Pebble Beach.

I wasn't meant to be here this week, but DJ called and asked me if I could come down for a few days to just check that he was doing the right things.

There was nothing major that needed fixing, it was more a case of maintenance than anything else. I had to change a little bit in the posture and a few other small things.

Brooks Koepka is the back-to-back champion at the US Open

He's playing beautifully and about as good as he can play, so if he can get that putter working this week then he's going to have a great chance.

Johnson has finished second in the first two majors this year, so he is putting himself in the positions to win another major. It just shows you how hard it is to win these and also explains why you have to take your hat off to Brooks Koepka, who has won four of them in the past two years.

Just because you're a great player, things have to work out your way for you to win. So far for DJ it has only worked out once, but this could be the week to get another.

It's tough as I've seen Pebble Beach play with the rough as thick as it is, but the course is in perfect condition and I can't wait for it to get started.

Johnson's US Open victory came in 2016 at Oakmont

These are the smallest greens you'll ever play on in any PGA Tour event, so you must have total control of your ball and you must place it in the fairway. If you don't you, won't be able to get it close to these pins and then it gets pretty treacherous just off these greens.

The beauty of this golf course is that it doesn't restrict the medium or shorter hitter from winning, as they can still get the ball in play. Length gives you an advantage here if you drive it in the fairway, but if you're not then it becomes a negative because of how high the rough is.

Johnson is chasing a second major title this week

The last three or four US Opens have been really messed up, but I don't know how you can mess up Pebble Beach as such a wonderful and iconic golf course!

I would hope, from what I've seen in the practice rounds and the way the course is set up, that we shouldn't have any more problems this week and can remember it for the golf.

