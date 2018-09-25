Ryder Cup: Andrew Coltart on strength of Team Europe and Team USA

Team USA arrived in Paris on Monday

Andrew Coltart analyses the strength of the American side and how Europe can make the most of their home advantage at Le Golf National.

Everybody goes about looking at teams 'on paper' and on paper the Americans have an incredibly strong side. They arguably have the strongest side they've ever had at a Ryder Cup, or at least the best since the Dave Marr team at Walton Heath in 81.

They've got 31 major wins in there between them, compared to the eight wins of Europe, so on paper the Americans look strong. However, all of these stats are based on individual performances in stroke play competitions and this is the Ryder Cup, which has nothing to do with that.

Molinari is one of five major winners in the European side

It has got to do with team bonding, it has to do with whose game marries up with someone else's game, how these partnerships form and about the mutual respect these team-mates have for one another.

It also has got to do with how a captain will set his team out and which pairings will go out and when. There are a whole host of reasons and variables, so from that point of view I think the European team are, as an equal, just as good as the Americans.

Live Ryder Cup Golf Live on

The long PGA Tour season through the FedExCup Play-Offs seems to have been one or two tournaments too many for some of those playing this week, particularly this on the American side.

Jordan Spieth didn't even qualify for the Tour Championship, while Bubba Watson, Brooks Koepka, Patrick Reed and Phil Mickelson - who are all playing in Paris - finished in the bottom four places.

Mickelson makes his 12th Ryder Cup appearance this week

After the annihilation of the International Side in the Presidents Cup, many Americans thought they were going to Paris and waltzing to victory. I just don't see that at all.

I see the Europeans winning on the basis of their knowledge of the golf course and the way Captain Bjorn has set up Le Golf National to try and nullify any advantage the Americans have off the tee.

Some of the thick rough grown to negate the power of the American side seems to have been burnt out and now has less impact on long errant drives, which is a concern, but I feel we've more than enough quality and strength to bring the trophy back.

Get the dedicated Sky Sports Golf channel to watch every minute of the Ryder Cup. Find out more.