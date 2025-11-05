Golf Leaderboards: PGA Tour, LPGA Tour, LIV Golf, DP World Tour, Ladies European Tour, major championships and more

Live
Friday 7 November 2025 06:05, UK
A look at the latest golf scores from around the world, including the LPGA Tour, Asian Tour and more!
This week's leaderboards
Last week's leaderboards
- Asian Tour - Link Hong Kong Open [Winner: Tom McKibbin]
- HotelPlanner Tour - Rolex Grand Final supported by the R&A [Winner: James Morrison]
- Japan Golf Tour - Fortinet Players Cup [Winner: Taihei Sato]
Leaderboards and results for week ending October 26
- LPGA Tour - Hanwha LIFEPLUS International Crown [Winner: Australia]
- Ladies European Tour - Wistron Ladies Open [Winner: Yani Tseng]
- Asian Tour - International Series Philippines [Winner: Miguel Tabuena]
- Sunshine Tour - Blue Label Unlimited Challenge [Winner: Hennie du Plessis]
- PGA Tour Champions - Simmons Bank Championship [Winner: Steven Alker]
- Legends Tour - Sergio Melpignano Senior Italian Open [Winner: Andrew Marshall]
Men's majors in 2025
Women's majors in 2025
