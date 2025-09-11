Golf Leaderboards: PGA Tour, LPGA Tour, LIV Golf, DP World Tour, Ladies European Tour, major championships and more
The latest scores from the world of golf, including the PGA Tour, DP World Tour, LPGA Tour, Ladies European Tour and LIV Golf League; watch the best golf every week live on Sky Sports or stream contract-free
Friday 12 September 2025 07:03, UK
All the latest golf scores from around the world, including the DP World Tour's BMW PGA Championship, the PGA Tour's Procore Championship and other tournaments.
This week's leaderboards
- PGA Tour Champions - Sandford International
- Korn Ferry Tour - Simmons Bank Open
- HotelPlanner Tour - Open de Portugal at Royal Obidos
- PGA Tour Americas - ATB Classic
- Sunshine Tour - Vodacom Origins of Golf
Last week's leaderboards
- Walker Cup: United States vs Great Britain and Ireland
- PGA Tour Champions - Stifel Charity Classic [Winner: Thomas Bjorn]
- HotelPlanner Tour - Gac Rosa Challenge Tour [Winner: Hugo Townsend]
- Sunshine Tour - Sunbet Challenge hosted by Wild Coast Sun [Winner: Austin Bautista]
- Legends Cup: European Legends Cup [Winner: Scott Hend]
Leaderboards and results for week ending August 31
- LPGA Tour - FM Championship [Winner: Miranda Wang]
- LET Access Series - Women's Irish Challenge [Winner: Anne-Charlotte Mora]
- HotelPlanner Tour - Dormy Open [Winner: Anders Emil Ejersen]
- Asian Tour - Mandiri Indonesia Open [Winner: Suteepat Prateeptienchai]
- Legends Tour - Black Desert NI Legends [Winner: Markus Brier]
Men's majors in 2025
Women's majors in 2025
Get the best prices and book a round at one of 1,700 courses across the UK & Ireland
Get the best prices and book a round at one of 1,700 courses across the UK & Ireland
Get the best prices and book a round at one of 1,700 courses across the UK & Ireland
Get the best prices and book a round at one of 1,700 courses across the UK & Ireland
Get the best prices and book a round at one of 1,700 courses across the UK & Ireland
Get the best prices and book a round at one of 1,700 courses across the UK & Ireland