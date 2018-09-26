Justin Rose says Europe are the fresher side ahead of Ryder Cup

0:56 Justin Rose says he believes it was never a doubt that Henrik Stenson would be given a captain's pick by Thomas Bjorn Justin Rose says he believes it was never a doubt that Henrik Stenson would be given a captain's pick by Thomas Bjorn

Justin Rose believes Europe's greater freshness over their USA counterparts could prove to be a crucial advantage as they bid to regain the Ryder Cup.

The Englishman was one of six members of the European team competing at the season-ending Tour Championship in Atlanta last weekend, while only Jordan Spieth was not in action for the United States.

Phil Mickelson said the FedExCup playoffs, a four-tournament series to determine the season-long champion - won by Rose on Sunday, is a benefit in maintaining the Americans' competitive edge as they bid to end a barren 25-year wait for a Ryder Cup victory on the road.

"I think our team is fresher than the American team, so it's going to be an interesting conversation for sure," said Rose.

"I'm hoping that one of our benefits is that we are slightly more rested as a team, as a collective group. You know, the guys have been playing hard, obviously, and playing under a lot of pressure.

"Obviously as have I, but I've also made a lot of small little mini-decisions through the Playoffs to try to keep a bit of gas in the tank.

We'll have to evaluate it on Sunday, but I'm hoping our strategy is going to be the one that pays off in the long run. Justin Rose

"The guys that have been playing over here in Europe have played a lot less golf and some of the other guys on the team, some of the more experienced guys, haven't played all the FedExCup playoffs.

"I feel like we're more rested. It's interesting. They might feel like they are playing their way in and our guys are going to have a bit of gas in the tank. We'll have to evaluate it on Sunday, but I'm hoping our strategy is going to be the one that pays off in the long run."

Rose is one of Europe's experienced members in Thomas Bjorn's side at Le Golf National but the world No 2 says he does not feel any expectation to act as a leader within the hosts' team.

"My confidence through the years has probably grown," he said.

"I've been able to play well in Ryder Cups, and if I can share experiences that are going to be helpful and meaningful to other players, of course I'm going to do that, but I'm not going to try and be anything that I'm not."

Rose, who is widely expected to continue his successful partnership with Henrik Stenson this week, was part of Europe's Miracle of Medinah in 2012 and admitted he had to resist the temptation to "cannonball" into the lake after his pivotal birdie putt at the 17th against Phil Mickelson.

"I think it has to be my greatest moment as a Ryder Cupper," Rose said.

"I think the momentum in which it created for the team, you're not quite aware of when you are completing your match, but I think it happened at a time where people watching at home suddenly start to believe that we could do this and then the comeback was on.

"The putt on 17 was unbelievable, and that's what kind of people remember is the putt on 17. But that only got me all-square.

"So my funny reaction of waddling up there and not really going crazy, inside I wanted to, you know, cannonball into the lake, but I knew that I was only all-square. I had to go to 18 and win the hole."

