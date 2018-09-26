Tiger Woods finally lines up for Ryder Cup team photo after Hazeltine gaffe

Tiger Woods takes centre stage for USA's photocall at Le Golf National

Tiger Woods was finally able to take his place in the official players' team photo at the Ryder Cup after his failed attempt at Hazeltine two years ago.

Woods is back playing in his first Ryder Cup since Medinah in 2012 after acting as one of five assistant captains to Davis Love III last time around.

Watch Tiger Woods accidentally line up for the USA team photo at Hazeltine National in 2016 Watch Tiger Woods accidentally line up for the USA team photo at Hazeltine National in 2016

Despite having been sidelined at Hazeltine through injury the 14-time major champion tried to muscle in on the official team photo as he took his place at the end of the back row alongside PGA Championship winner Jimmy Walker.

Woods was quickly asked to move out of the way by the photographer, but he clearly did not take the hint and simply moved to the other end of the back row.

The photographer then informed him, in no uncertain terms, that Woods was not one of the 12 players in action this week, and he retreated to the sidelines to much hilarity from the entire squad, although he did see the funny side.

But Woods, having won his first tournament in five years at the Tour Championship, is now back within the American team in a playing capacity.

