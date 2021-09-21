Ryder Cup: Jordan Spieth hopes 'youth and fire' will spark Team USA to victory

Jordan Spieth reflects on his last appearance at Whistling Straits, the venue where he reached world No 1 for the first time, plus looks ahead to making a fourth Ryder Cup appearance for Team USA Jordan Spieth reflects on his last appearance at Whistling Straits, the venue where he reached world No 1 for the first time, plus looks ahead to making a fourth Ryder Cup appearance for Team USA

Jordan Spieth believes Team USA have got "youth and fire" on their side as they look to win back the Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits this week.

Spieth, 28, will be playing in his fourth consecutive Ryder Cup, the longest string of appearances on the American team, but will be competing alongside six rookies.

Team Europe, on the other hand, have just three rookies, and also have stacks of Ryder Cup experience with veterans Ian Poulter, Sergio Garcia and Lee Westwood in the team.

However, Spieth, who became world No 1 for the first time at Whistling Straits in 2015, does not necessarily think Team USA's inexperience will prove to be a disadvantage.

"I'm pretty excited about the idea that we've got youth and fire with the guys in our locker room.

"I think especially with this team with the amount of first-time Ryder Cup players, it's hard to call guys rookies here given the experience they have on the world's biggest stage in golf, so I don't really like using that term for these guys.

"It's a wave where I was talking with Justin [Thomas] about it. We've known everyone on this team since grade school except for Dustin [Johnson] and Tony [Finau]. I mean, it's pretty special. So you have a camaraderie. It's kind of more like a really light setting.

"Guys have known each other for a long time…I think you'll start to see some pairings that guys find a lot of success in and continue for a number of years given the average age and the calibre of players that are on this team."

Spieth's strength so far in the Ryder Cup has been the fourball and foursomes. He has only lost once in each format and has won five and lost just one of his six fourball outings.

Justin Thomas shares his experience of being a rookie at the 2018 Ryder Cup and plays down the significance of having six debutants in the Team USA side at Whistling Straits Justin Thomas shares his experience of being a rookie at the 2018 Ryder Cup and plays down the significance of having six debutants in the Team USA side at Whistling Straits

Asked if he has given advice to the Team USA rookies this week, he said he has told them to "embrace" the challenge and the "adrenaline rush" that comes with standing on the first tee on Friday.

"I've asked some of the assistants and even some of the other players… what it feels like in the middle of a match to them, what do you compare it to. Almost everybody has said it feels like you're in contention in a big tournament or a major championship each match.

"What I would say is, one, it's more of the adrenaline rush than the nerves. Like it's more of an exciting version of that than it is a nervy version of that, and embrace that because you don't really get that opportunity but once every couple of years.

Scottie Scheffler paid tribute to his Ryder Cup teammate Bryson DeChambeau and explains why some of the perceptions about him are unfair Scottie Scheffler paid tribute to his Ryder Cup teammate Bryson DeChambeau and explains why some of the perceptions about him are unfair

"And then two, given that, you get to learn a lot from this event. You learn what you do well, but then like this tournament has propelled me into really good seasons the next seasons after I've played, given you get that kind of experience all - maybe it takes two or three years if you're playing really well to have four or five times you're in contention in a major, but you get to do it three, four, five times this week. So embrace that.

"Again, it's more of an adrenaline rush than it is a nervy feeling, but that's what it's compared to in my opinion."

While some of the rookies on Team USA have experience of winning majors or playing at the Olympics, Scottie Scheffler has described himself as the "only true rookie".

But the 25-year-old is relishing the occasion and says he feels like he "belongs" on the team.

"The guys have done a really great job of making me feel like I belong. I feel like if I showed up on this team and either didn't have friends or the guys weren't being nice to me it would feel a lot different, but I feel like it's been a seamless transition for me being on this team.

"The guys have been nothing but kind. I think also the top six or the guys who knew they were going to be on the team had a lot of input in the selection process. It wasn't just the PGA of America or Steve [Stricker, Team USA captain] making the call, it was the guys on the team. So for me just having their kind of vote of confidence is fantastic. I feel a part of the team."