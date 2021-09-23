Ryder Cup 2020: Jon Rahm, Sergio Garcia to face Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas in Friday foursomes

Sergio Garcia and Jon Rahm will go out for Team Europe in the opening session

World No 1 Jon Rahm and Europe’s record points scorer Sergio Garcia will lead out Padraig Harrington’s side in the opening match of the 43rd Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits.

Rahm also played in the opening match of the 2018 contest, where Europe ran out 17.5-10.5 winners at Le Golf National to secure their fourth victory in the last five editions of the biennial contest.

The US Open champion will form an all-Spanish pairing with Garcia, making his 10th Ryder Cup appearance and holding the same Ryder Cup points in his career as the entire American team combined, with the duo going out in the first foursomes match at 7.05am (1.05pm BST) on Friday.

The pair take on America's all-star partnership of Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth, who won three of their four matches together in Paris three years ago and played in the same group for all three practice sessions this week in Wisconsin.

More to follow...

Friday foursomes (BST)

1305 Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth v Jon Rahm and Sergio Garcia

1321 Dustin Johnson and Collin Morikawa v Paul Casey and Viktor Hovland

1337 Brooks Koepka and Daniel Berger v Lee Westwood and Matt Fitzpatrick

1353 Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele v Rory McIlroy and Ian Poulter

