Ryder Cup: Shane Lowry undecided on whether LIV members should be eligible for Team Europe in Rome

Shane Lowry admits he is still unsure on whether LIV Golf members should be allowed to feature in the Ryder Cup, although would welcome them into the side if it can help Team Europe to victory in Rome.

Lowry labelled his BMW PGA Championship victory in September as "one for the good guys" as the tournament featured 18 players from the Saudi-backed LIV Golf Invitational Series, something Lowry admitted he "can't stand" ahead of the Rolex Series event.

It was also the first qualifying event for this year's Ryder Cup at Marco Simone GC, with Lowry keen to secure a return to Luke Donald's European side after making his debut for Padraig Harrington in the record 19-9 defeat at Whistling Straits.

LIV players are currently eligible to qualify for Team Europe in Italy, whereas American players on the Saudi-backed circuit are banned after being suspended by the PGA Tour, with Lowry taking a diplomatic approach when asked whether they should be allowed to feature in the biennial contest.

"I can't sit here and say whether I think they [LIV Golf members] should or shouldn't [be allowed to feature at the Ryder Cup] because the way it is now, I could be on the team with one or two of them or multiple of them in September," Lowry said ahead of Honda Classic, live on Sky Sports.

"The way it is now, they're eligible to make the team, and if they play well enough, they'll make the team. So it's a very interesting time, obviously.

"I don't know whether they should or they shouldn't. That's just kind of the way I am now. But even if I had an opinion, I can't really say because if I'm a part of the team and then there's bad blood there, it doesn't bode well for the team.

"I'm all about Team Europe and the Ryder Cup, and I'll do everything in my power to be a part of something that will be special in September. Whether there is lads involved in it or not, if we're standing there with the Ryder Cup trophy on Sunday, I'll be a happy, happy man."

World No 35 Thomas Pieters, who top-scored for Team Europe at Hazeltine in 2016 and was a likely contender to feature in this year's contest, was among the latest signings announced on Monday for the LIV Golf League for 2023.

The six-time DP World Tour winner joins a strong European contingent in the 48-player league, with Ryder Cup stalwarts Paul Casey, Sergio Garcia, Ian Poulter, Martin Kaymer, Graeme McDowell, Henrik Stenson and Lee Westwood all part of the breakaway circuit.

Lowry: Ryder Cup win 'one of my main goals'

Team Europe are unbeaten on home soil against Team USA since 1993 and have claimed six consecutive home victories, with Lowry - who registered one point from his three matches in 2021 - determined to be part of a winning side later this year.

"Certainly one of my main goals for the season is to win the Ryder Cup, not only be a part of the team but win the tournament," Lowry added. "I was a part of the last team and we got beaten pretty badly up at Whistling Straits, but hopefully get one back this year.

"I'll be doing my best to make the team and if I don't make it, I'll be doing my best to put my best foot forward to get a pick off Luke (Donald). Hopefully I can be there and hopefully add something to the team.

"The last one felt like it was about making the team. I felt like I got there then I probably didn't perform as good as I would have liked. Yes, I had a couple of highlights that week that were pretty cool, but this one I'd be solely focused on trying to win it as opposed to just making the team."

