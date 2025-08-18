Ryder Cup 2025: Bryson DeChambeau and Scottie Scheffler among Team USA automatic qualifiers for Bethpage Black

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Ian Poulter suggests home advantage will be in a major factor in the upcoming 2025 Ryder Cup and expects Team USA to have the upper hand against Team Europe Ian Poulter suggests home advantage will be in a major factor in the upcoming 2025 Ryder Cup and expects Team USA to have the upper hand against Team Europe

Russell Henley, Harris English and Bryson DeChambeau have been confirmed as the final three automatic qualifiers for Team USA’s Ryder Cup side.

The race to qualify for Keegan Bradley's side began in March 2024, with players earning points for prize money earned on the PGA Tour, with the qualification campaign running until the conclusion of the BMW Championship on August 17.

World No 1 Scottie Scheffler was the first automatic qualifier, with his spot officially confirmed in June, with JJ Spaun and Xander Schauffele the next two to guarantee their spots for Bethpage Black.

Henley and English had their places confirmed after safely progressing through to the PGA Tour's season-ending Tour Championship, with DeChambeau holding onto the final automatic spot despite playing in the LIV Golf League and only earning points from majors.

The six automatic qualifiers will be joined by six captain's picks, announced by Bradley on August 27 at 4pm, live on Sky Sports, ahead of the biennial contest taking place from September 26-28.

Team USA's six automatic qualifiers confirmed

Scheffler will headline the American team after another dominant season, with victory at the BMW Championship his fifth on the PGA Tour in 2025 - including major titles at the PGA Championship and The Open.

Both Scheffler and Schauffele make their third consecutive Ryder Cup appearances, having featured in the record-breaking win at Whistling Straits in 2021 and their 16.5-11.5 defeat in Rome in 2023.

Spaun makes his Team USA debut after claiming a breakthrough major title at the US Open in June, along with runner-up finishes at The Players and FedEx St Jude Championship, with Henley also set for a rookie appearance after an impressive campaign.

English had two runner-up finishes in majors this season and won the Farmers Insurance Open earlier in the campaign, securing him a second Ryder Cup appearance and first since 2021, with DeChambeau returning to Team USA after not featuring in the last contest.

DeChambeau played at Le Golf National in 2018 and featured in the last Ryder Cup on American soil, with the two-time US Open champion posting six top 10 finishes in majors during the 17-month qualification campaign.

Who needs a captain pick for Team USA?

Former world No 1 Justin Thomas narrowly missed out on an automatic qualification spot and will likely be given a captain's pick by Bradley, having featured in each of the last three editions for Team USA.

Collin Morikawa has been in the past two teams and finished eighth in the Ryder Cup qualification standings, with Ben Griffin, Maverick McNealy, Bradley and Brian Harman the next four in the rankings.

Bradley - who won the Travelers Championship in June - could name himself as a pick and become the first playing captain for Team USA since Arnold Palmer in 1963, with Sam Burns, Cameron Young and Patrick Cantlay among other players who could be considered.

What about the European team?

The European Ryder Cup qualification campaign ends after the conclusion of the Betfred British Masters on August 24, with the top six players in the standings earning a place in Luke Donald's side.

Rory McIlroy, Justin Rose, Tommy Fleetwood have already qualified, with Robert MacIntyre also officially securing his return after finishing runner-up to Scheffler at the BMW Championship on Sunday.

Tyrrell Hatton, Sepp Straka, Shane Lowry, Ludvig Åberg and Viktor Hovland all featured in Europe's 2023 victory and are expected to be involved again in New York, where Donald will be hoping to secure the first away win since 2012.

Only points earned on the DP World Tour this week will be included in the rankings, with Matt Fitzpatrick, Nicolai Hojgaard, Rasmus Hojgaard and Matt Wallace among those in the field at the Belfry hoping to impress.

Donald will then name his six captain's picks on Monday September 1 at 4pm, live on Sky Sports.

